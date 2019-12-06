Bars and Clubs

What’s on the menu at Miracle on Ossington, a super-seasonal holiday pop-up with egg nog and fire pits

By | Photography By Gabby Frank |  

There’s a real holiday miracle unfolding before our very eyes—in the literal sense that this Ossington pop-up bar is both extremely holiday-themed and also called Miracle. It’s a continuation of sorts from last year’s Miracle on Queen Street. New year, new venue, same drill: from now through Boxing Day, bartenders decked out in holiday sweaters are slinging holiday-inspired cocktails in kitschy glassware, in a space covered in gloriously gaudy decorations. Here, a look at the space, the cocktails and the decor.

Did we mention there were fire pits?
It’s a bit like being in Santa’s Workshop, if the elves all dressed like the boss and made nothing but booze.
Yeah, it’s tempting, but stealing the glassware is a sure way to end up on Santa’s naughty list.
He sees you when you’re drinking.
This is the Koala-La La La, La La La La, made with gin, pine tea cordial, grapefruit syrup and eucalyptus bitters.
This here is the Snowball Old Fashioned, with caramelized pecan bourbon, spiced molasses syrup and wormwood bitters.
This souped-up nog is made with cognac that’s been fat-washed with brown butter and cinnamon, Amontillado sherry, almond milk, cream, sugar, egg, vanilla and, of course, nutmeg.
It’s like these snacks were set out for the arrival of Santa himself.
And here’s a look at the space.
That’s a lot of string lighting.
You simply can’t have a fireplace without stockings.
Hey big guy.

Miracle on Ossington, 146 Ossington Ave., miracletoronto.com, @miracletoronto

