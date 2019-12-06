What’s on the menu at Miracle on Ossington, a super-seasonal holiday pop-up with egg nog and fire pits

There’s a real holiday miracle unfolding before our very eyes—in the literal sense that this Ossington pop-up bar is both extremely holiday-themed and also called Miracle. It’s a continuation of sorts from last year’s Miracle on Queen Street. New year, new venue, same drill: from now through Boxing Day, bartenders decked out in holiday sweaters are slinging holiday-inspired cocktails in kitschy glassware, in a space covered in gloriously gaudy decorations. Here, a look at the space, the cocktails and the decor.
Miracle on Ossington, 146 Ossington Ave., miracletoronto.com, @miracletoronto