What’s on the menu at Mascot King, the brewery’s new Entertainment District location with a backyard beer garden
Name: Mascot Brewery King
Contact: 220 King St. W., 647-347-9553, mascotbrewery.com, @mascotkingst
Neighbourhood: Entertainment District
Previously: Los Colibris
Executive chef: Jonathan Viau
Accessibility: A few steps down to the restaurant, which is in the lower level of a building
The drinks
Twenty-one beers (Mascot’s own, as well as others from local breweries) and signature cocktails, including an on-tap negroni. The beer selection includes a classic pilsner, a double dry-hopped IPA, a lager and a few sours, all of which can be enjoyed in 14-ounce glasses or sampled as part of a flight. Once renovations are complete, guests will have the chance to bring their favourite beers home from the in-house bottle shop.
The food
A selection of hearty bar food, including truffle fries, mac-and-cheese and a hanger steak. Lighter options include carbonara-spiced popcorn, a vegan Cobb salad and a sea bream ceviche. The brewery is open daily for lunch and dinner daily, and brunch on weekends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The space
After the closing of their original Mercer Street location last year due to condo construction, Mascot moved into Los Colibris’ old below-grade space. While they no longer have a sweet rooftop patio, they do have a private backyard beer garden.