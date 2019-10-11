Bars and Clubs

What’s on the menu at Mascot King, the brewery’s new Entertainment District location with a backyard beer garden

By | Photography By Emma Kula |  

Name: Mascot Brewery King
Contact: 220 King St. W., 647-347-9553, mascotbrewery.com, @mascotkingst
Neighbourhood: Entertainment District
Previously: Los Colibris
Executive chef: Jonathan Viau
Accessibility: A few steps down to the restaurant, which is in the lower level of a building

The drinks

Twenty-one beers (Mascot’s own, as well as others from local breweries) and signature cocktails, including an on-tap negroni. The beer selection includes a classic pilsner, a double dry-hopped IPA, a lager and a few sours, all of which can be enjoyed in 14-ounce glasses or sampled as part of a flight. Once renovations are complete, guests will have the chance to bring their favourite beers home from the in-house bottle shop.

All beers are $7.08 per 14-ounce pour. Here we have (from left to right) a dark lager, a classic pilsner and Haze IPA.
The Mascot Mule mixes strawberry-infused vodka with apricot, lime and ginger for a fruit-forward rendition of the classic cocktail. $16.
The Ruby Soho comes on tap and is made with Bulldog gin, Aperol, Lillet Blanc and grapefruit zest. $15.
The food

A selection of hearty bar food, including truffle fries, mac-and-cheese and a hanger steak. Lighter options include carbonara-spiced popcorn, a vegan Cobb salad and a sea bream ceviche. The brewery is open daily for lunch and dinner daily, and brunch on weekends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hanger steak is coated in a savoury spice blend and served with romesco sauce and dressed microgreens ($22). The fries in the background are double-blanched, tossed in truffle butter, topped with parm and served with a malt aïoli for ($8).
Mascot’s mac-and-cheese is made with cheese curds from Quebec and comes smothered in the kitchen’s Italian Lager-infused cheese sauce. It’s finished with a garlic bread crumble. $14.
The quarter piri-piri roasted chicken is served alongside a country potato salad, and comes with house-made gravy. $20.
The lightly-cured sea bream ceviche features rhubarb leche de tigre, pickled chili and avocado crema. It’s served with veggie chips for scooping. $16.
The vegetarian shawarma plate features baharat-spiced cauliflower, tabbouleh, pickle spears, hummus, pickled turnips and garlic sauce. $14.
For dessert, there’s a house-made Pop-Tart imposter. It’s stuffed with a strawberry-rhubarb filling and glazed with cream cheese frosting. $8.

 

The space

After the closing of their original Mercer Street location last year due to condo construction, Mascot moved into Los Colibris’ old below-grade space. While they no longer have a sweet rooftop patio, they do have a private backyard beer garden.

