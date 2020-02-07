What’s on the menu at Cry Baby, the secret cocktail bar behind a Dundas West art gallery

Name: Cry Baby Gallery

Contact: 1468 Dundas St. W., no phone, crybabygallery.ca, @crybabygallery

Neighbourhood: Little Portugal

Owners: Robert Granicolo (the Minister Group, Mother Tongue), Stephen Gouzopoulos (Museum Tavern) and Mike Gouzopoulos

Accessibility: Fully accessible

The drinks

Signature cocktails that incorporate house-made infusions, tinctures and kombucha. There are tweaked classics, too, like a Pimm’s Cup made with a scotch-based Pimm’s the bar makes in-house. There’s a stocked bar, plus a short wine list that includes some low-intervention reds and Lambrusco. Local craft beer rounds out the menu.

The food

Keeping things simple, the menu features nothing but olives and East Coast oysters.

The space

Pass through the art gallery and event space and down a passageway to reach the sort-of secret cocktail bar. Low-key and industrial with exposed concrete, brick and pipes, the the space was built to resemble an artist’s loft. Coming soon: two upper floors with workshop space for artists.