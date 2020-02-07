Bars and Clubs

What’s on the menu at Cry Baby, the secret cocktail bar behind a Dundas West art gallery

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

Name: Cry Baby Gallery
Contact: 1468 Dundas St. W., no phone, crybabygallery.ca, @crybabygallery
Neighbourhood: Little Portugal
Owners: Robert Granicolo (the Minister Group, Mother Tongue), Stephen Gouzopoulos (Museum Tavern) and Mike Gouzopoulos
Accessibility: Fully accessible

The drinks

Signature cocktails that incorporate house-made infusions, tinctures and kombucha. There are tweaked classics, too, like a Pimm’s Cup made with a scotch-based Pimm’s the bar makes in-house. There’s a stocked bar, plus a short wine list that includes some low-intervention reds and Lambrusco. Local craft beer rounds out the menu.

Made with the bar’s own rum blend, Cointreau, house sorrel, pimento, pineapple and lime juice, the Zombie is a more refined version of the sweet tiki cocktail. $17.

 

Crimson & Clover is made with Hayman’s Gin, Bruichladdich, raspberry wine, ginger, lemon and egg white. $14.

 

Thug Tears is made with Jim Beam Black Label, Cynar and Fernet. $13.

 

Smoky and a little bit spicy, the Tickled Pink is made Sombra mescal, Ancho Reyes, hibiscus, ancho chile, honey and lime. $16.

 

The back bar is stocked with various spirits including a number of tequilas, mezcals, higher-end bourbons and single-malt scotches.

 

The food

Keeping things simple, the menu features nothing but olives and East Coast oysters.

The most substantial menu item is a dozen of East Coast oysters. Pictured here are Pink Moon Oysters from P.E.I. $36 for a dozen.

 

The space

Pass through the art gallery and event space and down a passageway to reach the sort-of secret cocktail bar. Low-key and industrial with exposed concrete, brick and pipes, the the space was built to resemble an artist’s loft. Coming soon: two upper floors with workshop space for artists.

Topics: cocktail bars Cocktails Cry Baby Gallery Openings Ossington Trinity Bellwoods

 

