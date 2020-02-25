What’s on the menu at Bar Biltmore, the Paradise Theatre’s second-floor cocktail lounge and raw bar

Name: Bar Biltmore

Contact: 1006 Bloor St. W., barbiltmore.com, @barbiltmore

Neighbourhood: Bloorcourt

Owner: Moray Tawse (Paradise Theatre, Tawse Winery)

Chefs: Executive chef Basilio Pesce (Porzia, La Banane, Biff’s), chef de cuisine Ryan Baddeley (Bar Isabel, Bar Raval) and executive pastry chef Jill Barber (Blackbird Baking Co.)

Accessibility: On the second floor, up a flight of stairs

The drinks

The house and classic cocktails are organized by how bitter they are. “The only time that there’s been a similar layout was at Nomad in L.A.,” bar director Robin Goodfellow says. Each one is given a score out of five, and guests navigate the menu from left (“clean,” not bitter at all) to right (“courageous,” quite bitter). Wine director Stephanie Morra (Paris Paris, Midfield Wine Bar, Terroni) is behind the list of mostly consignment wines that are all offered by the glass or bottle. Expect lively, fresh wines that go well with raw and cold food. Beer and cider are also available.

The food

Casual small bites (cheese, salumi, olives) and raw bar dishes including tuna tonnato and king salmon crudo. Barber’s in charge of the sweets, like a changing biscottini plate.

The space

Located directly above Osteria Rialto on the second floor of the heritage building, the no-reservation spot is outfitted with bar seats, a smattering of two- and four-tops, and some built-in tables along the window ledges.