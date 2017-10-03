What’s on the menu at Mahjong Bar, a secret cocktail-and-snack bar on Dundas West

Name: Mahjong Bar

Contact: 1276 Dundas St. W., 647-291-6097, @mahjongbar

Neighbourhood: Little Portugal

Owners: Emily Blake, Joshua LeBlanc, Andrew Perry and Kyle Wong

The drinks

The house cocktails are fresh, funky and packed with pop culture allusions—there’s even a very-2017 Salt Bae one. Asian flavours (pandan leaves, shiso, umeboshi) and spirits (soju, sake, Japanese whiskey) feature prominently throughout. The esoteric draught selection includes Sweden’s Omnipollo Zodiak IPA and cider aged in merlot barrels from the Solera Cider Project. The list of bottled beers includes brews from Portugal, Hawaii, Beijing and exotic Milwaukee.

The food

Tricia Soo (who co-owns Ossington’s Malaysian restaurant, Soos) was brought on to create Mahjong Bar’s menu of Chinese small plates.

The space

Mahjong Bar is tucked behind a Pepto-pink storefront that has shelves stocked with shrimp chips, instant noodles and RuPaul votive candles. There’s a clutch of chairs and few tall cans in the fridge, but the real action happens behind the curtain.