Bars and Clubs

What’s on the menu at Goldie, a new two-storey cocktail bar from the owners of Lavelle

What’s on the menu at Goldie, a new two-storey cocktail bar from the owners of Lavelle

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

Name: Goldie
Contact: 619 King St. W., 416-214-3180, goldie.ca, @goldie.ca
Neighbourhood: King West
Previously: Candyland
Owner: Reza Abedi (Trademark Hospitality Inc.) and Michele Romanow (Dragons’ Den)
Chef: Romain Avril (Lavelle)

The drinks

Cocktails of the classic kind, and signature drinks developed by bar manager Jake Dolgy (Good Fortune, Frings) using premium booze. In addition to a selection of digestifs, there are international red and white wines available by the glass or bottle, and fancy-schmancy champagne from brands like Louis Roederer and Piper-Heidsieck. There’s bottle service in the upstairs lounge, but there’s a minimum spending amount (however if you’re willing to throw down $5,900 for a bottle of Remy Louis XIII, then that shouldn’t be an issue).

Empire State: Bulleit rye, Boulard calvados, Amontillado sherry, PX sherry, cinnamon, brown sugar, lemon, egg white and crabapple bitters. $16.

 

Velvet Veneer: Grey Goose vodka, coconut, banana, pineapple, lime, cranberry bitters, and finished with butterfly pea flower (to simulate the look of a sunset). $16.

 

Milk and Honey: Johnnie Walker Black, Drambuie, Amontillado sherry, milk liqueur, cherry bitters. $16.

 

Skinny Dip: Hendrick’s gin, house-made spruce tip liqueur, green chartreuse, lime, celery bitters. $16.

 

Desert Rose: Tromba blanco, Capo Capo, Cocchi Rosa, lime, Palermo bitters. $16.

 

Classy AF: Tanqueray gin, jasmine, apricot, Louis Roederer brut, Lem-Marrakech bitters. $16.

 

Whisky Highball: Suntory Toki Whisky, genmaicha tea syrup, Manzanilla sherry. $15.

 

Even more spirits stocked in Goldie’s back bar. 

 

The food

Refined bar snacks that include oysters, cheese and charcuterie boards, veal tartare, lobster poutine, duck confit wontons and B.C. rockfish ceviche. There are also a few desserts (olive oil cake, grapefruit givrée, and a peanutty chocolate bar) to satisfy any late-night sugar cravings.

Fried green tomatoes served with sriracha aïoli, and topped with a pea shoot salad and Asiago cheese. $12.

 

Fried duck confit wontons on miso mayo, topped with green onions and purple shiso. $10.

 

Falafel are topped with garlic yogurt and pickles, and finished with sumac and mint. $12.

 

B.C. rockfish ceviche is prepared with citrus, avocado and jalapeño, then topped with popcorn. $15. (Fish may change depending on availability.)

 

Lamb meatballs glazed with a harissa emulsion, and served with cucumber raita and mint. $13.

 

These chicken drumettes are Avril’s version of honey-garlic wings. They’re served with a blue cheese sour cream. $14.

 

The space

A whole lot of velvet went into outfitting this 200-year-old townhouse. A more-relaxed cocktail bar takes up the first floor, while upstairs, there’s a moodier lounge equipped with its own DJ booth and bar, plus a private room that can accommodate up to 35 guests for tastings or parties.

This is the first-floor lounge.

 

And again.

 

And one more time.

 

Here’s the upstairs lounge.

 

Topics: clubs Cocktails Goldie King West Lavelle Openings Romain Avril

 

More New Restaurants

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Chubby’s Jamaican Kitchen, Janet Zuccarini’s new King West restaurant

Food

Inside Campo Food Hall, King West’s new all-day Spanish market and restaurant

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Craft Beer Market, a 400-seat bar with 145 beers on tap

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Amano, a sit-down Italian restaurant in the newly renovated Union Station

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Mythology, Parkdale’s new vegan diner

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at General Assembly, a sprawling new pizza place on King West