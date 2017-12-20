What’s on the menu at Goldie, a new two-storey cocktail bar from the owners of Lavelle

Name: Goldie Contact: 619 King St. W., 416-214-3180, goldie.ca, @goldie.ca Neighbourhood: King West Previously: Candyland Owner: Reza Abedi (Trademark Hospitality Inc.) and Michele Romanow (Dragons’ Den) Chef: Romain Avril (Lavelle)
The drinks
Cocktails of the classic kind, and signature drinks developed by bar manager Jake Dolgy (Good Fortune, Frings) using premium booze. In addition to a selection of digestifs, there are international red and white wines available by the glass or bottle, and fancy-schmancy champagne from brands like Louis Roederer and Piper-Heidsieck. There’s bottle service in the upstairs lounge, but there’s a minimum spending amount (however if you’re willing to throw down $5,900 for a bottle of Remy Louis XIII, then that shouldn’t be an issue).
The food
Refined bar snacks that include oysters, cheese and charcuterie boards, veal tartare, lobster poutine, duck confit wontons and B.C. rockfish ceviche. There are also a few desserts (olive oil cake, grapefruit givrée, and a peanutty chocolate bar) to satisfy any late-night sugar cravings.
The space
A whole lot of velvet went into outfitting this 200-year-old townhouse. A more-relaxed cocktail bar takes up the first floor, while upstairs, there’s a moodier lounge equipped with its own DJ booth and bar, plus a private room that can accommodate up to 35 guests for tastings or parties.