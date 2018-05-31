What’s on the menu at the Gatsby, a new lounge and piano bar at the Windsor Arms

Name: The Gatsby Contact: 18 Saint Thomas St., 416-971-9666, windsorarmshotel.com, @windsorarms Neighbourhood: University Previously: Lounge 22 Owner: George Friedmann
The food
Upscale comfort food in the form of bar snacks, à la carte lunch and dinner menus, and a prix-fixe dinner menu. Although the lounge is “resonant with the Gatsby era,” Friedmann says, the food is given all the culinary expectations of 2018: there are dairy-free options, gluten-free ones and a dedicated kosher menu.
The drinks
Beer, signature and classic cocktails, a sizeable collection of hard-to-find aged Scotch and a wine list that’s over 700 labels deep (the cellar’s oldest bottle is from 1918). A unique half-bottle program includes dessert wines and a few larger-investment pours.
The space
The long room in the hotel’s lobby has been transformed to provide two different experiences: there’s an opulent dining room decked out in white linen and original Charles Pachter paintings, and a polished lounge filled with comfy chairs and couches.