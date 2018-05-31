Bars and Clubs

What’s on the menu at the Gatsby, a new lounge and piano bar at the Windsor Arms

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

Name: The Gatsby
Contact: 18 Saint Thomas St., 416-971-9666, windsorarmshotel.com, @windsorarms
Neighbourhood: University
Previously: Lounge 22
Owner: George Friedmann

The food

Upscale comfort food in the form of bar snacks, à la carte lunch and dinner menus, and a prix-fixe dinner menu. Although the lounge is “resonant with the Gatsby era,” Friedmann says, the food is given all the culinary expectations of 2018: there are dairy-free options, gluten-free ones and a dedicated kosher menu.

These savoury doughnuts are served with a shallot and roasted pear butter. $8.

 

An avocado kale caesar with smoked bacon, shaved parmesan and herbed croutons, tossed in a roasted garlic dressing. $16.

 

Salmon tartare with shallots, bell pepper, lemon juice and olive oil. Served with lotus and taro chips. $22.

 

These vegan sliders are made with tofu and red lentils, topped with pea shoots and tomato, and served on a toasted bun. $19 for three.

 

The seafood board for two includes grilled calamari, three oysters, smoked salmon on crostini and fish tempura. $38.

 

The St. Thomas Burger, available at lunch and on the bar menu, is topped with gouda, fig preserves, Boston lettuce, caramelized onion and tomato, and served on a milk bun. $19.

 

Hen Two Ways features a thyme- and apricot-stuffed thigh, buttermilk fried breast, seasonal vegetables, roasted fingerling potatoes, pomme purée and thyme jus. $32.

 

A whole spread.

 

The drinks

Beer, signature and classic cocktails, a sizeable collection of hard-to-find aged Scotch and a wine list that’s over 700 labels deep (the cellar’s oldest bottle is from 1918). A unique half-bottle program includes dessert wines and a few larger-investment pours.

The Berry Mule: muddled wild berries, Tito’s vodka, ginger beer. $16.

 

Classic Daiquiri: Mount Gay rum, fresh lime and cane juice. $15.

 

The space

The long room in the hotel’s lobby has been transformed to provide two different experiences: there’s an opulent dining room decked out in white linen and original Charles Pachter paintings, and a polished lounge filled with comfy chairs and couches.

The throne seat found in the dining room lets guests who sit there lord over their peers seated at less-fancy tables.

 

Check out all that wine.

 

The grand piano (which doubles as a bar table) has been used in impromptu performances by Sir Elton John, Robin Williams, Richard Gere and Andrea Bocelli.

 

