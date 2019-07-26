Bars and Clubs

What’s on the menu at The Gaarden, Queen West’s new rooftop oasis

What’s on the menu at The Gaarden, Queen West’s new rooftop oasis

By | Photography By Emma Kula |  

By | Photography By Emma Kula |  

Name: The Gaarden
Contact: 314 Queen St. W., 416-666-7740, thegaardento.com, @thegaardento
Neighbourhood: Queen West
Owner: Ink Entertainment in partnership with Hoegaarden
Accessibility: Flight of stairs at entrance; no accessible washroom

The food

The fuss-free menu offers a selection of bar snacks, as well as a few more-substantial options from the grill, like jerk chicken, a bratwurst sausage and a cheeseburger. For those craving something a little more indulgent, they serve comfort food classics like poutine, lobster mac and cheese, and house-made fries with truffle oil and parm.

The dip trio (fresh salsa, guacamole, truffle oil–topped hummus) is served with tortilla chips and warm pita. $12.

 

The jerk chicken on a bun is topped with grilled pineapple and a creamy avocado mayonnaise. Served with a side of slaw. $15.

 

This Greek-inspired dish features charred cauliflower on house-made hummus, finished with olives, feta and fresh basil. $12.

 

Roasted salmon rubbed with a house-made spice blend comes on a bed of mango-pineapple salsa and Israeli couscous, and topped with pickled onions. $17.

 

Here’s the menu.

 

And a spread.

 

The drinks

The Gaarden’s concept was established—not surprisingly—around Hoegaarden, the Belgian wheat beer that’s served here by the pint and incorporated into some of the house cocktails. Their signature Hoegaarden Beer Cocktail uses the namesake brew as a base alongside Grapefruit and Rose Ketel One vodka, lime juice, house-made grapefruit syrup and Tajin spice. There are a few other beers on tap (Stella, Mill Street) and in bottles (Corona, Budweiser), and Barefoot wine by the glass or bottle. Thirstier groups can share sangria or mojito pitchers.

There’s Hoegaarden on tap, of course.

 

The Hoegaarden Beer Cocktail is a blend of Grapefruit and Rose Ketel One Botanical Vodka, lime juice and grapefruit syrup. It comes rimmed with Tajin spice. $12.

 

The Coconut Crusher mixes 1800 Coconut Tequila with pineapple juice and coconut syrup. It’s rimmed with coconut shavings. $11.

 

The Aperol Apricot Spritzer mixes Aperol with prosecco, soda, apricot syrup and Peach and Orange Ketel One vodka. $13.25.

 

The space

Situated on top of Cube nightclub, the rooftop space is a plant-lover’s paradise. Guests are greeted by a giant fiddle-leaf fig tree amongst a whole whack of various potted plants. (The greenery offers some welcome shade above the Gaarden’s communal tables.) There are also couches for guests to lounge on and some seating at the bar.

Topics: ink entertainment Queen West The Gaarden

 

More New Restaurants and Bars

Bars and Clubs

What’s on the menu at Clockwork, the Fairmont Royal York’s new champagne and cocktail lounge

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Avling Kitchen and Brewery, Leslieville’s new brewpub with a big rooftop garden

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Ascari, the Leslieville restaurant’s new King West location

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at the Parlour, a new King West restaurant and lounge with Vancouver roots

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Sash, a new restaurant and wine bar from the former executive chef of North 44

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Chotto Matte, Toronto’s new Nikkei restaurant and cocktail lounge