What’s on the menu at Coffee Oysters Champagne, a splashy new lounge on King West

What’s on the menu at Coffee Oysters Champagne, a splashy new lounge on King West

Name: Coffee Oysters Champagne

Contact: 214 King St. W., sipshucksip.com, @coctoronto

Neighbourhood: King West

Owners: Steven Daicos and Sanjay Singhal

Chef: Chris Wilkinson

Bar Manager: Jake Dolgy

Wine Director: Haley Mercedes

The food

Oysters (obviously), a salad, frites and caviar round out the food offerings at COC. The menu at À Toi—a speakeasy-inspired space in the back of the restaurant that channels 1920s Paris—is quite a bit longer. It includes oysters, too, as well as shareable French classics, like chicken liver mousse and steak tartare. There are even a few vegetarian- and vegan-friendly options that are just as hearty without being meaty, including a carrot terrine and a warm mushroom salad.

The drink

The extensive cocktail list is a celebration of cognac, armagnac, champagne, and all things French. There’s also champagne by the glass: everything from Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut ($21) to Cristal ($69).

The space

The Navigate Group–designed space includes a main dining area, a shiny champagne room and—entered through the champagne room—À Toi. Once inside, there’s a large wooden bar, hidden rooms and private booths.