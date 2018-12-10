A look inside Miracle on Queen Street, a super-festive pop-up cocktail bar on Queen West

If you’re looking for a fun way to get into the holiday spirit (or at least drink some holiday spirits), the folks behind Civil Liberties are hosting Miracle on Queen Street, a pop-up cocktail bar that’s festive AF, where of the city’s top bartenders (all decked out in ugly sweaters) are serving holiday cocktails in kitschy glassware until Boxing Day.

The menu features concoctions like the Bad Santa, a hot milk punch; Jingle Bells Nog, a take on the most divisive of festive drinks; and, in honour of everyone’s favourite Christmas classic, a rum-filled Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r. There’s also a “nice” shot (rum, peppermint tea, bourbon) and a “naughty” one (straight up bourbon with a dash of cinnamon), depending on which list you’re on. And, because it’s better to give than to receive, $1 from each drink will go to Nellie’s Women’s Shelter. Here, a look at the cocktails and the gloriously gaudy decorations.

While the space opens at 5 p.m. on weekdays and at noon on weekends, guests are encouraged to check in at the door early to be placed in a digital queue:





Get ready to feel festive:





Christmas basically exploded in this room:





All of the kitschy mugs and glassware is for sale:





The Koala-La La La, La La La La is made with gin, pine, dry vermouth, lime juice, eucalyptus syrup and orange bitters ($15). Fact: Guests have already stolen 500 of the clip-on koalas:





A Partridge in a Pear Tree is made using Reposado tequila, pear brandy, mescal, spiced brown sugar syrup, lime, egg white, club soda, Angostura bitters and cinnamon. $15:





Bad Santa is made with rummy hot milk punch, (more) overproof dark rum, pineapple juice, lemon juice, almond milk, coconut water and coconut oil. $16:





Christmas Carol Barrel is made with aged rum, aquavit, Amaro, pumpkin pie spice, lemon, orange and Angostura bitters. $15:





Other drinks include a Yuletide Amber Ale from Henderson Brewing, wine, non-alcoholic cider and non-alcoholic cocktails made with Seedlip:





Here's the menu:





A bartender, in his festive best:





TVs play holiday classics:





And this animatronic bear gives out hugs:





There's a communal table (good for big parties, or for making new friends):





And a cozier corner:





And Christmas decorations…





everywhere…





you…





look:





Come 5 p.m., the place gets pretty packed:





Miracle staff and organizers enjoying a much-deserved post-shift (or maybe pre-shift) beverage:





Even the bill comes with a holiday Mad Lib:



Miracle on Queen Street, 251 Queen St. W., 3rd Floor, civillibertiesbar.com/miracle, @miracletoronto