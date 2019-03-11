Luck of the Irish: Torontonians get home for free this St. Patrick’s Day

Enjoy a free ride home after your green-clad celebrations this year.

They say everyone is Irish on March 17. This centuries-old celebration of Ireland’s most well-known saint extends far beyond the Emerald Isle, and St. Patrick’s Day and has long been a favourite here in TO.

Depending on the year, we’ve even been lucky enough to ring in the day with patio weather; but rain or shine (or snow), Toronto’s Paddy’s Day enthusiasts never tire of wearing green and celebrating with an Irish-themed beverage or two. If you want to hit the town this year without worrying how you’re going to get home, you’re in luck (whether or not you’ve recently found a four-leaf clover).

Jameson’s Free Rides Initiative returns this St. Patrick’s Day for its second consecutive year . The TTC will be offering free streetcar service on the 501 Queen and 504 King routes from 4:00 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., which will pair perfectly with the special deals on Jameson cocktails at various downtown pubs.

“St. Patrick’s Day is one of our most celebrated days of the year, with many consumers raising a glass of Jameson and ginger to celebrate,” says Alice Carroll, brand manager of Jameson Irish Whiskey. “Our partnership with the TTC demonstrates Jameson’s commitment to helping you enjoy St. Patrick’s Day while ensuring your ride home is covered.”

Fare boxes and Presto card readers will be completely covered on streetcars and buses along the 501 and 504 routes. You’ll still need to pay regular fare to enter the subway or transfer to another route, but considering how much of the city—and how many of its best St. Patrick’s Day parties—you can reach via those routes, there’s a good chance your ride home will be completely free..

There are 10 bars collaborating with Jameson this St. Pat’s. From lively Irish hub Grace O’Malley’s—which will offer live music, a special food menu, and various prizes and giveaways—to the hustle and bustle of Toronto’s “premium dive bar,” The Dime, there’s no shortage of places to get your Irish on this year.

If you’re riding the 504 King streetcar line, keep an eye out for the neon shamrock that adorns the entrance of Belfast Love, a pub in the heart of trendy King West. The signature Jameson, ginger and lime will be available here for just $6 all night long.

The Ballroom is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day all weekend long this year. If you prefer an activity-based night out, this might be the spot for you; it’s the only downtown bar that doubles as a bowling alley. Hop off the 501 Queen streetcar at John Street and head two blocks south to test your luck by shooting for a strike..

Farther west along Queen Street,just beside the iconic Drake Hotel, there’s a pub named after the only two certainties in life: Death and Taxes. This charming, intimate venue will be slinging top-notch pub food and, of course, special themed bevvies like the Jameson, ginger and lime.

Ireland’s world-famous whiskey company wants to make it easier than ever for Torontonians to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day responsibly and affordably. So grab your friends, don your green and make a night of it. Wherever you decide to partake in downtown’s clover-filled festivities, Jameson and the TTC have your ride home covered.