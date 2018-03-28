A dozen bars within a 10-minute walk of the Rogers Centre
You don't have to settle for $12 plastic cups of watery lager. Here, 12 places near the Rogers Centre to grab a better beer and some grub before or after a Jays game
The Pint
Walk to the stadium: 4 minutes
There’s no bar closer to the Rogers Centre than this spacious sports pub, where they serve 40 flavours of wings to go with 40-plus draft selections, some of which are available in 128-ounce table kegs. A deep lineup of happy hour specials means plenty of deals before first pitch. 277 Front St. W., 647-340-6395, toronto.thepint.ca
Wayne Gretzky’s
Walk to the stadium: 5 minutes
Though he never suited up for a Toronto team, the Great One’s namesake restaurant and sports bar is a Blue Jays Way institution. The bar has 12 draught taps and a menu of trend-hopping share plates, burgers and pizza, and there’s a sun-soaked rooftop patio lounge that stays packed during the warmer months of the season. 99 Blue Jays Way, 416-348-0099, gretzkys.com
Mascot Brewery
Walk to the stadium: 6 minutes
Mascot doesn’t open till 5 p.m. during the week, so it’s only there for you when the game has a 7:07 start time, but it’s only a six-minute walk from the Rogers Centre, which means you’ll have a whole two hours (and one minute) to get some smoked brisket or chicken and waffles in you. To drink, Mascot’s brewed-on-site beers include some fun, summery sours. 31 Mercer St., 866-547-4868, mascotbrewery.com
Bar Hop King
Walk to the stadium: 7 minutes
Baseball stadiums aren’t known for having stellar craft beer selections. So for a pre- or post-game farmhouse ale, lambic or dry-hopped kettle sour, this King West bar is the place to go. The list of 36 draughts and bottles is carefully curated and constantly changing, and there are even a few cask selections to pair with menu options both expected (wings, burgers) and unexpected (Trini doubles, savoury doughnuts). 391 King St. W., 647-352-7476, barhopbar.com
Amsterdam Brewhouse
Walk to the stadium: 8 minutes
Cut-off from the rest of downtown by the Gardiner, it’s easy to forget that one of the city’s largest brewpubs is just a short walk from the stadium’s southeast corner. There’s plenty of seating and plenty to drink, with up to nine taps pouring fresh house brews, and a few guest selections on the bottled beer and cider lists. And the waterfront views aren’t too shabby, either. 245 Queens Quay W., 416-504-1020, amsterdambeer.com
Real Sports
Walk to the stadium: 9 minutes
Maple Leafs and Raptors fans routinely fill this thunderdome of a sports bar, since it’s only a mid-range jump shot away from the ACC. But with 25,000 square feet to fill there’s plenty of room for Jays fans too, especially once baseball becomes the only game in town. The beer list is long and fairly generic, but there’s a huge list of cocktails and coolers, and it’s probably the only bar in Toronto with an entire menu of drop shots, like the Skittle Dunk: a one-ounce mix of Smirnoff raspberry and apple vodkas, to be dropped into a glass of blue Red Bull and chugged. Game on, indeed. 15 York St., 416-815-7325, realsports.ca
Macho Radio Bar
Walk to the stadium: 9 minutes
Liquor before beer, you’re in the clear… right? This massive Tex-Mex joint in CityPlace will help provide you with a base of margarita slushies and tequila shots (on which to add over-priced, watery stadium beer later). A taco or five might be a good idea. 92 Fort York Blvd., 416-623-2323, machoradiobar.com.
The Loose Moose
Walk to the stadium: 9 minutes
This Front Street mainstay actually opened the same year as what was then called the SkyDome, but it’s evolved quite a bit since 1989. The most notable update: the 30-plus Ontario craft beers available on tap–most of which didn’t exist five years ago, let alone 29) to go along with another 30 or so domestic and international macros. There’s even a design-your-own old fashioned menu, with a choice of bitters and aromatics. 146 Front St. W., 416-977-8840, theloosemoose.ca
Union Chicken
Walk to the stadium: 10 minutes
Roll off whatever GO train or TTC subway brought you to Union Station and directly into Union Chicken, one of the first sit-down restaurants to open in the recently renovated transportation hub. Fill up on tasty fried (or rotisserie or Nashville hot) bird and white cheddar biscuits, and you won’t be tempted to spend a fortune on a hot dog later. 65 Front St. W., 647-350-0096, unionchicken.com
The Office Pub
Walk to the stadium: 10 minutes
The John Street location of the Office Pub has food and drink specials every day of the week: $3 tacos on Tuesdays, $7 Kronenbourg pints on Thursdays and $5 caesars on the weekend, to name a few. But their Ultimate Triple Pork Rinchos are $22 worth of pre-game meat sweats. Pork rinds sub in for tortilla chips, and are topped with three other kinds of pig products (bacon, sausage, pulled pork), marble cheese, jalapeños, ancho chipotle sauce, pico de gallo and scallions. 117 John St., 416-977-1900, theofficepub.ca
Town Crier
Walk to the stadium: 10 minutes
Smack in the middle of the Entertainment District, the Town Crier serves a solid selection of Belgian and German beers. The 50 drafts, coupled with an impressive selection of Trappist bottles, make it a great place to explore Old World classics before settling for, well, certain other kinds of beer. And to eat, something you’re not likely to find being hawked in the aisles: moules frites. 115 John St., 416-204-9588, towncrierpub.ca
Bar Hop BrewCo
Walk to the stadium: 10 minutes
Down the street and around the corner from its predecessor, Bar Hop 2.0 also has a stellar draft selection (they announce the current lineup every day on their Twitter account) and even more space thanks to a second floor and (in warmer weather) a rooftop patio. 137 Peter St., 647-348-1137, barhopbar.com