What’s on the menu at Almond Butterfly, a new gluten-free bakery that does all-day brunch

Name: Almond Butterfly
Contact: 792 Dundas St. W., no phone, almondbutterfly.com, @almondbutterflycafe
Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods
Owners: Melody Saari and David Piesina
Accessibility: Washroom in basement

The food

Larger than the flagship bakery on Harbord, this new location offers a whole new menu of sit-down meals, including all-day-every-day brunch, sandwiches and shareable snacks like onion rings and chicken fingers. Gluten-free brunch grub includes loaded breakfast bagels, pancakes with blueberry compote and French toast topped with lavender-infused ricotta cheese. And of course, there are still a whole bunch of baked goods, like cupcakes, doughnuts and cinnamon buns.

French toast is topped with lavender-infused ricotta cheese, organic cocoa nibs and raspberry compote. $15

 

For the vegan avocado melt, a house-made sesame bagel is topped with avocado, vegan mozzarella, pesto, spinach and tomato. $15.

 

Onion rings in a gluten-free beer batter, served with house-made mayo ($8) and breaded chicken fingers with honey-mustard dipping sauce ($12).

 

A selection of baked goods, including a chocolate chunk cookie ($3.95), chocolate and vanilla cupcakes ($4.25) and a cinnamon bun ($5.95).

 

A whole spread of gluten-free goods.

 

The drinks

The cocktail menu features a few signature sips, as well as a couple different kinds of mimosas. Like everything else on the menu, all of the cocktails are gluten-free and made with gin or potato vodka. There’s also gluten-free Glutenberg beer, plus Brickworks Batch 1904 cider, which is naturally gluten-free. Non-boozy beverages include Social Coffee Co. drinks made with a choice of plant-based milks, freshly squeezed or cold-pressed juices, and tea lattes in unique flavours like apple crumble and beetroot.

Mimosas are made with fresh orange and strawberry-guava juices. $7.

 

The space

There’s plenty of sit-down dining space, including a large common table. The sunny room is decorated with pastel hues, plants and plenty of hanging lights.

Topics: Almond Butterfly gluten free Openings Trinity Bellwoods

 

