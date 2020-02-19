What’s on the menu at Almond Butterfly, a new gluten-free bakery that does all-day brunch
Name: Almond Butterfly
Contact: 792 Dundas St. W., no phone, almondbutterfly.com, @almondbutterflycafe
Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods
Owners: Melody Saari and David Piesina
Accessibility: Washroom in basement
The food
Larger than the flagship bakery on Harbord, this new location offers a whole new menu of sit-down meals, including all-day-every-day brunch, sandwiches and shareable snacks like onion rings and chicken fingers. Gluten-free brunch grub includes loaded breakfast bagels, pancakes with blueberry compote and French toast topped with lavender-infused ricotta cheese. And of course, there are still a whole bunch of baked goods, like cupcakes, doughnuts and cinnamon buns.
The drinks
The cocktail menu features a few signature sips, as well as a couple different kinds of mimosas. Like everything else on the menu, all of the cocktails are gluten-free and made with gin or potato vodka. There’s also gluten-free Glutenberg beer, plus Brickworks Batch 1904 cider, which is naturally gluten-free. Non-boozy beverages include Social Coffee Co. drinks made with a choice of plant-based milks, freshly squeezed or cold-pressed juices, and tea lattes in unique flavours like apple crumble and beetroot.
The space
There’s plenty of sit-down dining space, including a large common table. The sunny room is decorated with pastel hues, plants and plenty of hanging lights.