What to get at downtown Toronto’s bubble tea shops

Since Green Grotto opened at Yonge and Sheppard in 1993, the city’s thirst for bubble tea—that sweet, tea-based drink studded with tapioca balls, or boba—has really popped. Today, bubble tea shops are proliferating in the downtown core. Here’s a handy-dandy guide to help you navigate your options.

Presotea

Eaton Centre, 220 Yonge St., 416-599-1618, presotea.ca, @presoteaCanada

Founded in 2006 by a fifth-generation Taiwanese tea processing company, Presso Tea uses brewed-to-order tea Ali Shan oolong and genmaicha teas made with an espresso-type machine.

GTA locations: 30

Signature drink: Panda milk tea with white and black tapioca. $3.49.

Real Fruit Bubble Tea

10 Dundas St. E., realfruitbubbletea.com, @officialrealfruitbubbletea

Real Fruit opened its first location in Pacific Mall in 2002, making slushies and smoothies with fresh fruit and supplements like whey protein.

GTA locations: 35

Signature drink: Mango Diamond Slush, a dairy-free ice slush mixed with fresh chunks of mango. $5.99.

CoCo Fresh Tea and Juice

372 Yonge St., 416-348-0888, en.coco-tea.com, @cocoteaontario

Established in Taiwan in 1997, there are now more than 3,000 outlets, making it the largest bubble tea chain in the world.

GTA locations: 8

Signature drink: The Three Guys tops regular milk tea with tapioca, pudding and grass jelly. $5.50.

ChaTime

439 Yonge St., 416-260-2830, chatime.com

First hitting the GTA in 2011, ChaTime introduced customizable tea-based drinks to Canada. Their newest series of drinks, called Shimmer, are dusted with edible gold.

GTA locations: 18

Signature drink: Grass jelly roasted milk tea made with Ichiban roasted tea. $4.80.

Royaltea

531A Yonge St., 416-929-4404, @royaltea_canada

A relatively small chain from China, it’s recognized all over Instagram for the lightbulb-shaped bottles some of the drinks come in.

GTA locations: 3

Signature drink: Rose, osmanthus flower or peach oolong tea topped with a mousse made of cheese, milk and fresh cream (there’s also a version made with fresh durian). $5.30.

Sharetea

576 Yonge St., 1992sharetea.com/index.php, @shareteaglobal

Established in Taiwan, in 1992, Sharetea now has 500 stores in 15 countries. Most of the ingredients Sharetea uses are imported from Taiwan.

GTA locations: 8

Signature drink: QQ Happy Family milk Tea (black milk tea with a mix of tapioca, red bean, pudding, herb jelly and lychee jelly) and the classic pearl milk tea made with powdered milk, brewed black tea and tapioca. $5 each.

The Alley

5 St. Joseph St., 416-922-2441, the-alley.ca, @thealley.downtown

This Taiwan-based tea shop makes drinks using different tea bases, not syrups. They’re best known for their caramelized Deerioca, tapioca that’s been slow-cooked in brown sugar until chewy, then served warm in whole milk or soy milk.

GTA locations: 8

Signature drink: Deerioca Fever (milk or soy milk); Deerioca Matcha (milk); and best-selling Royal No. 9, a black Assam tea made with milk powder and a hint of blueberry ($6 each). There’s also the super-Instagrammable Northern Lights or Morning Dawn, multicoloured layered drinks from their Aurora series. $8.

Gong Cha

575 Yonge St., 647-347-6688, gong-cha.ca

With more than 200 stores worldwide, the franchise opened its first GTA location in Markham in 2014. It’s best known for its milk foam tea; with its savoury cream topper, it resembles a tea cappuccino.

GTA locations: 8

Signature drink: Winter melon milk foam. $4.70.

Happy Lemon

611 Yonge St., happy-lemon.com, @happylemoncanada

Founded in 1992 in Taipei, the brand recognized by its winking Lemon Boy logo currently has 800 stores worldwide. The tea drinks here are completely lemon-focused. There’s also a mojito series, lemon slush and whipped-cheese-with-milk-tea drinks that are sprinkled with Taiwanese rock salt.

GTA locations: 5

Signature drink: Their fresh lemon drinks that incorporate a whole blended lemon with green or black tea and topped with tapioca, lychee jelly or aloe. $5.80.

BubbleTease

111 Dundas St. W., 905-940-2660, bubbletease.com

BubbleTease first introduced the city to bubble tea slush in 2002. For the health conscious, the brand is currently transitioning to all-natural flavours (and they promise freshly cooked tapioca cooked every hour).

GTA locations: 5

Signature drink: Organic golden assam tea with tapioca. $5.

Bubble Republic Tea House on Bay

637 Bay St., 647-748-9188, bubblerepublic.ca

This tea shop that first opened in Mississauga in 2009 also offers a full food menu.

GTA locations: 3

Signature drink: Panna cotta black milk tea. $5.49.

Labothéry

717 Bay St., Unit D, 647-358-5098, labothery.com

At this brand-new tea shop, customers design their own drinks using ingredients that come packaged in whimsical (and/or creepy) test tubes, syringes and petri dishes (which are turned over to the barista who prepares the order).

GTA locations: 1

Signature drink: Since there’s no menu, the only signature drinks are the ones customers create and share over social media under the shop’s #craftyoursignaturetea hashtag. $6.50 and up.

Green Grotto

832 Bay St., 647-341-8898, greengrotto.ca

When Green Grotto opened it’s first location at Yonge and Sheppard in 1993, it was Canada’s only bubble tea house. Besides drinks, it also serves Taiwanese snacks like salt-and-pepper chicken or cold grass jelly bowls.

GTA locations: 9

Signature drink: Hokkaido milk tea and matcha Hokkaido milk tea, which are both a bit richer and creamier than your standard milk tea. $6.19.

Tsaocaa

915 Bay St., 416-922-3008, @tsaocaa_toronto

This China-based tea shop makes drinks with fresh brewed tea, and guarantees each order is ready in less than a minute.

GTA locations: 1

Signature drink: Golden oolong tea topped with matcha cheese cream foam. $5.59.