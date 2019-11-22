What went down last night at Toronto Life’s annual Most Influential party presented by Holt Renfrew

Last night, Toronto Life hosted a star-studded event to celebrate its annual list of the city’s most influential people. Over 300 guests gathered inside Yorkville’s Holt Renfrew and toasted the 50 prominent Torontonians featured in the December issue. Notable guests in attendance included Masai Ujiri, John Tory, Cameron Bailey, Kristin Cochrane, Stephan Diamond, Mohamad Fakih, Alison Gordon, Matt Galloway, Hank Idsinga, Stephan James, Stephan Jost and Jagmeet Singh. The event supported ComKids, which provides youth with limitless and infinite potential through technology, digital literacy, and life tools.

Guests enjoyed all kinds of potent potables, including signature cocktails from Bulleit Bourbon, Tanqueray No. Ten Gin, Don Julio Tequila, Ciroc, Captain Morgan Rum and Glenmorangie Original Scotch, beer by Mill St, cider by Brickworks and wine pairings from The Foreign Affair Winery. The Chase Hospitality Group catered the party, serving tasty snacks like oysters from The Chase Fish & Oyster, plant-based sushi from Planta Queen, veggie burgers from Planta, two kinds of tartare (steak and beet) and fried chicken bites. Here’s a closer look at what went down.

Masai Ujiri, president of the Toronto Raptors and numero uno on our list of influentials, gave a speech:

Here he is again with Toronto Life publisher Ken Hunt:

The mayor (number 5) showed up:



And CBC’s Matt Galloway (number 41) made an appearance, too:



TIFF’s Cameron Bailey (number 10) and Jagmeet Singh (number 8) hung out with Masai Ujiri (number one):



Everyone wanted a pic with Masai:



Here we have actor Stephan James (number 29):



And artist Andrea Bolley with social chronicler Shinan Govani:



And BMO’s chief information officer, Claudette McGowan (right, number 34)



Style icon Kirk Pickersgill was in attendance:



Here are some more shots from the night and check out #TLMostInfluential: