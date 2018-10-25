What went down at Scotch & Suits, an exclusive party hosted by Bowmore, Surmesur, Toronto Life and Title

Last week an exclusive list of guests rolled into LightForm for an evening filled with high-end Scotch and style. Hosted by Bowmore Single Malt Scotch Whisky, in partnership with Toronto Life, Title Magazine and Surmesur Custom Menswear, attendees mixed and mingled over glasses of the Islay-based whisky.

The west end showroom was filled with eye-catching light installations- the perfect photo backdrop. Brad Smith, the former CFL player, Bachelor Canada and celebrity restaurateur, acted as the evening’s emcee, while Bellosound’s Daniel Buckman spun tunes all night.

Guests were treated to Bowmore’s signature serve, The Oyster Luge, a sensory experience that pairs Bowmore 12 Year Old Single Malt with freshly shucked oysters.

In a replica cask room, Bowmore brand representative, Mike McLean, led guests through an experiential tasting where he drew samples of Bowmore No. 1 straight from the barrel. He identified aromas and flavours of the smoky spirit before toasting the night with a bit of Gaelic: “Slangevar,” he said, which translates to “to good health; to your health.”

There was more single malt Scotch to be sampled throughout the evening. At the Bowmore 15 Year Old station guests indulged in drams of the elegant spirit as aromatic mist boasting the marque’s tasting notes lingered in the air. Bartenders served up Bowmore Highballs and Honey Ginger Sours featuring Bowmore No. 1 at a custom bar that took center stage for the night.

Menswear experts from Surmesur were on the scene to provide guests with style consultations. Both ladies and gents were gifted custom-printed 100% silk Bowmore pocket squares.

