The greatest cocktail party ever is coming to the Brick Works on October 15th

More than 40 expertly made cocktails, great food, a savvy crowd and expert bartenders—all yours for $89!

Cocktail culture continues to boom in Toronto, and our restaurants and bars are investing in serious cocktail programs in order to keep up with a growing number of consumers who know their negronis from their boulevardiers. All this investment is paying off: Toronto bars and bartenders are finally starting to be taken seriously around the world.

The second annual edition of Toronto Cocktail Week—a massive week-long celebration of the city’s cocktail scene from October 15 to 20—is bringing together the best and brightest talent for an amazing series of parties, tastings, networking events and seminars.

Toronto Cocktail Week officially kicks off with the Opening Party 2019 on Tuesday, October 15 with the greatest cocktail event the city has ever seen: More than 20 of Toronto’s best bars will gather at Evergreen Brick Works to serve signature cocktails and amazing bar bites.

Toronto’s favourite and most creative cocktail artisans will be there, including talent from Bar Raval, recently named Canada’s best bar and one of the best bars in the world, plus BarChef, Baro, Carbon Bar, Café Belong, Civil Liberties, Death and Taxes, The Drake Hotel/Drake Mini Bar, IST Snackbar, Mahjong, Maple Leaf Tavern, Mother, Mother Tongue, Pinkerton’s, PrettyUgly, Project Gigglewater, Ritz Bar, Supernova Ballroom and more.

Each restaurant will also serve a specialty gourmet small plate, prepared by their chefs, and reflecting the contemporary cuisine of the establishment.

The $89 ticket price includes unlimited food and drinks. So, with more than 40 cocktail samples to choose from, the real trick will be figuring out how to navigate all the choices. You’ll want to make sure you ride share to this one, or find the greatest friend in the world to be your designated driver.

The best part: Once you recover from the opening night party there is a whole week of activities and special offers to choose from.

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Evergreen Brick Works

550 Bayview Ave, Toronto

Must be 19+ to attend.