Limited tickets now on sale for Xango Spirited Dinner featuring an exclusive menu by Claudio Aprile and Ivan Bailey

Join us on Wednesday, October 16 at Xango, the Liberty Group’s newly opened restaurant, for an exclusive dinner presented by Toronto Cocktail Week and Toronto Life, featuring some of the country’s top bartenders, including Shane Mulvany of New York’s Dead Rabbit (World Class Canada Bartender 2016), Jeff Savage of Vancouver’s Botanist (World Class Canada Bartender 2019) and Chris Enns of Vancouver’s Fairmont Pacific Rim (World Class Canada Bartender 2018).

Xango’s menu fuses Latin and Asian flavours to create an experience that encompasses both authentic dishes and soon-to-be favourites. The evening will start off with welcome drinks and passed bites, followed by a dinner of signature dishes prepared by Claudio Aprile (MasterChef Canada), one of Canada’s most celebrated chefs, and Ivan Bailey, Xango’s chef de cuisine, paired with one-of-a-kind cocktails by Mulvany, Savage and Enns.

Inspired by the authentic taste of Nikkei, the merging of Japanese techniques with Peruvian ingredients, each dish will play on a multitude of colours and flavours, bringing together two of the world’s most intriguing cuisines. The four-course menu will include signature dishes such as chifa croquettes, ceviche, duck breast, whole fried branzino, Miami ribs and more—each paired with innovative cocktails prepared by some of Canada’s top bartenders and featuring Don Julio Tequila, Johnnie Walker Black Label, Tanqueray No. Ten, Bulleit Bourbon and Ketel One Vodka.

Tickets are available for Toronto Life Insider members at a discounted rate of $110 (savings of $15 off the regular price of $125 per ticket). Get your Toronto Life Insider membership today and save now! General admission tickets are available for $125 each.

Don’t miss out. The event is guaranteed to sell out quickly and no tickets will be available at the door.

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Xango, 461 King St. W., Toronto

Must be 19+ to attend, includes all dishes and beverages.