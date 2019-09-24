Limited tickets available for Carbon Bar’s “Golden, Brown and Delicious Spirited Dinner” featuring tasting of the rare George T. Stagg Bourbon

Limited tickets available for Carbon Bar’s “Golden, Brown and Delicious Spirited Dinner” featuring tasting of the rare George T. Stagg Bourbon

Join us on Sunday, October 20 at Carbon Bar for a “Golden, Brown and Delicious Spirited Dinner” presented in partnership with Buffalo Trace Distillery, Toronto Cocktail Week and Toronto Life.

The evening features welcome drinks and passed bites followed by dinner with Carbon Bar’s mouth-watering signature dishes prepared by Executive Chef Kristopher Hansen, including brisket biscuits, duck confit tacos, a pit master platter that includes St. Louis-style ribs, buttermilk fried chicken and more, plus new surprises such as grilled crocodile skewers. The menu will include canapés, appetizers, main dishes and dessert—each paired with specialty cocktails featuring award-winning whiskies such as Blanton’s, Buffalo Trace and more.

As a special treat, guests will take part in tasting the 2019 release of George T. Stagg bourbon – recently awarded the “Best Bourbon in the World”. Be one of the few Canadians to sample this bourbon—and bring your appetite.

Tickets are available for Toronto Life Insider members at a discounted rate of $95 (savings of $20 off the regular price of $115 per ticket). Get your Toronto Life Insider membership today and save now!

General admission tickets are available for $115 each.

Don’t miss out. We expect the event to sell out quickly and no door tickets will be available on the day of the event.

Sunday, October 20, 2019

7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The Carbon Bar & Restaurant

99 Queen St. E., Toronto

Must be 19+ to attend, includes all dishes and beverages.