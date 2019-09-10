Early-bird tickets are now on sale for Toronto Cocktail Week’s Opening Party

This October, Toronto Cocktail Week returns for six glorious days, celebrating the city’s best in bars, bartenders, brands and cocktails. The ultimate craft cocktail and spirits blowout begins on October 15th and runs until October 20th.

We will be kicking off the week-long celebration with the official Toronto Cocktail Week Opening Party at Evergreen Brick Works. Join us and more than 20 of Toronto’s best bars for a one-night-only experience of the greatest cocktails and food the city has to offer! Participating bars include Bar Raval, BarChef, Baro, Carbon Bar, Café Belong, Civil Liberties, Death and Taxes, The Drake Hotel/Drake Mini Bar, IST Snackbar, Mahjong, Maple Leaf Tavern, Mother, Mother Tongue, Pinkerton’s, PrettyUgly, Project Gigglewater, Ritz Bar, Supernova Ballroom and more! Snack on amazing bar bites while you choose from the over 40 cocktail samples from Toronto’s top bartenders. Your ticket includes unlimited food and drinks.

But hurry—tickets are limited, so get your tickets now!

Tuesday, October 15th

7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Evergreen Brick Works

550 Bayview Ave, Toronto, ON

Tickets

Early-bird (until September 18th): $79 each

Regular Price: $89 each

(Must be 19+ to attend)