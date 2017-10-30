VQA Wines of Ontario presents Into the Vine – A wine tasting deconstructed

Join us for an immersive sensory experience that brings together art, food and VQA wines in a uniquely re-imagined tasting event. Six different VQA wine varieties come to life through art created by local and international artists with culinary creations designed by Chef Cory Vitiello. Experience the textures, aromas and flavours of locally crafted VQA wines.

It’s time to celebrate and experience what’s next in Ontario wine. Are you in?

Click here to purchase tickets.