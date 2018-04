Tastemaker Toronto – Evergreen Brickworks

Tastemaker Toronto – Evergreen Brickworks

Tastemaker lands for the first time this May long weekend, bringing with it a line-up of Toronto’s best chefs, restaurants and producers. Sample everything, literally, with an all-inclusive $60 ticket that covers dishes from one-off chef collaborations (Rob Gentile, Patrick Kriss, Michael Hunter) and 60 restaurants, breweries, wineries and producers.

Click here for more information