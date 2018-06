Summerlicious returns July 6 – 22

Toronto’s favourite foodie event returns from July 6 to 22! Summerlicious, produced by the City of Toronto features delectable three-course prix fixe menus at 200 participating restaurants. Reservations begin on June 21. For restaurant and menu details and to plan your delicious booking now visit: toronto.ca/summerlicious