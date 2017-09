Octo-berfest at the Aquarium

Octo-berfest at the Aquarium

Octo-berfest at the Aquarium (19+)

Splash into Octo-berfest at the Aquarium on Thursday, September 28 from 8pm-12am. Enjoy live entertainment by the ‘Oktoberfest King’ George Kash, beer selections from nine breweries, and more!

Tickets available here.