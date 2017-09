Northern Encounters

Soundstreams’ 35th season opens with a celebration of kindred northern identities. The Lapland Chamber Orchestra performs music by iconic composers from Canada and Finland, past and present, including Jean Sibelius, Harry Somers, and Claude Vivier. This program includes dance by powerhouse choreographer Michael Greyeyes and gems by Stravinsky and Debussy.

