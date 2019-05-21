A new Infinity Mirrors room, a massive poutine festival and four other things to see, hear and do in Toronto this week

An Infinity Mirrors comeback

1Toronto went nuts over last year’s Yayoi Kusama Infinity Mirrors exhibit: eager gallery-goers lined up around the block to get tickets, long wait times meant there was a 30-second time cap on each room and the psychedelic selfies took over everyone’s Instagram feed. If you’re one of the few people who missed out on the madness the first time around, the AGO is opening a permanent Kusama mirror room so art enthusiasts can stare into infinity forever. Opens Saturday, May 25. Free 25 and under, or $25. AGO.

An all-day AGO party

2Speaking of infinity mirrors, the AGO is hyping up its grand unveiling with a new block party. Fittingly named “All Hours,” the day-long (11 a.m.–1 a.m.) event will take place three times a year, replacing the monthly First Thursday parties. There will still be plenty of music—this edition features South African–Canadian singer-songwriter Zaki Ibrahim and a full slate of DJs—plus plenty of installations, including a playground, hopscotch and inflatable sculptures). Saturday, May 25. Free 25 and under, or $25. AGO.

An LGBT film festival

3Inside Out, a marathon of LGBT-themed feature films, TV episodes and shorts, is the ultimate Pride prequel. It’s essentially a queer version of TIFF, with the added bonus of drag kings, featuring over 40 films from 32 different countries. This year kicks off with the Canadian premiere of the Elton John biopic Rocketman and wraps with Late Night, a Sundance favourite starring Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling, about a late-night talk show host and a writer trying to bust through the glass ceiling. Thursday, May 23 to Sunday, June 2. $10–$35. TIFF Bell Lightbox.

A massive poutine festival

4Toronto Poutine Fest, now in its second year, puts a creative spin on artery-clogging, gravy-doused fries, serving up more than 50 poutine variations (fear not, traditionalists: there will still be plenty of classic recipe comfort food). Among the more bizarre offerings: an apple pie poutine by Toronto’s Wickedly Sinful, popcorn shrimp poutine from the Lobster Limo and Double Cheeseburger poutine from Greg’s Diner in Montreal. Friday, May 24 to Sunday, May 26. Free admission. Yonge and Dundas Square.

A stylish afternoon at the races

5The second annual Greenwood Stakes is a Southern-style blast-from-the-past, where bigger is always better—at least when it comes to fancy hats. Horse racing is the afternoon’s main draw, but you can also expect a live jazz and funk performance, an antique car show, whiskey and cocktail tastings (because what’s horse race without an old-fashioned?) and, of course, the best-dressed competition, where socialites and style-setters will duke it out for a cash prize. Saturday, May 25. $75. Woodbine Racetrack.

A summer music extravaganza

6The CBC’s annual all-day, all-Canadian party kicks music-fest season into gear. There’s a lineup of artists from across the country, including P.E.I. indie pop band Alvvays and Montreal’s Stars. New to this year’s festival, there will also be a Juno stage hosting performances by 2019 nominees Peach Pit, Hubert Lenoir, The Courtneys and Emmanuel Jal. Saturday, May 25. $57.75. Echo Beach.