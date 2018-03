The Green Living Show (Metro Toronto Convention Centre)

From April 6th-8th, guests can explore the latest health and wellness trends, test out the newest electric vehicles on the market, pick up valuable information about cannabis from experts in the field and shop at over 350 eco-conscious exhibitors — all before grabbing a locally sourced bite!

Visit www.greenlivingshow.ca for more info and to purchase your online tickets.