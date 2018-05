Celebrate Ramadan on the Square

Fast in the 6 returns to Nathan Phillips Square for an evening of fun, food, and celebration for Torontonians of all backgrounds to attend and enjoy the spirit of Ramadan.Appearances by Mayor John Tory, Minister Chrystia Freeland and performances by Kareem Salama, Kelsi Mayne, Nemahsis, and Mo Amer, Begins at 7:30PM.

