An autobiographical dance-storytelling performance

An autobiographical dance-storytelling performance

All of Our Dreaming is an intimate, immersive, dance-story performance featuring 4 outstanding performers in works by 3 award winning choreographers.

The struggle to leave behind what we know and the courage it takes to make room for something new are themes that occur throughout this inspiring performance experience.

Buy tickets: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/all-of-our-dreaming-tickets-56192418035