Come to Niagara, i4C 2018

Come to Niagara, i4C 2018

July 20-22, Niagara, the i4C brings international and VQA Ontario Winemakers and culture-seekers from Ontario and around the world together to sip on exceptional vintages and explore the divine culinary creations of Niagara’s top chefs. After 8 years it has become the premier wine and culinary event of the summer.

Read more