A Celebration of Science & Reason

Sam Harris is one of the world’s most respected scientists, authors and biggest draws in secular humanism. He will share the stage with Sarah Haider, who co-founded Ex-Muslims of North America where she advocates for the acceptance of religious dissent and works to create local support communities for those who have left Islam. Also joining Sam & Sarah is David Smalley, the creator of the hit podcast Dogma Debate which focuses on educating the public with humour and unique, respectful discussions.

This event will feature a discussion about Science & Reason. How do we become more scientifically literate? How can we better educate society to value skepticism over faith? These are some of the themes that will be addressed. There will be a reception after the event that will include a book signing.

Premium ticket holders will have fast-pass access for the book signing.

Click here for more information