CanAsian Dance’s 2018 KickStart Festival

Sept. 27 – Sept. 29 at 8 p.m., The Theatre Centre, 1115 Queen Street West

Four breakthrough performances in one intriguing evening. Don’t miss this opportunity to see new works by exciting Canadian dance artists from across the country. Tickets: 416.538.0988 or www.canasiandance.com