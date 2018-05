Blossom Party – Toronto Botanical Garden

Experience Toronto’s most floriferous garden party, where meadow nymphs swing from aerie nests and dancers float through flower beds. Guests are encouraged to wear a beau chapeau and stroll the gardens at this green-carpet affair featuring stunning floral displays and botanically-inspired food paired with Biodynamic Bubbly.

For tickets visit torontobotanicalgarden.ca/blossom