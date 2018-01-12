BEARS by Matthew MacKenzie

A multi-disciplinary dark comedy about the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Pipeline. BEARS gives voice to the voiceless animals and vulnerable landscapes, desecrated by the insatiable human desire for industrial expansion. Told through dramatic storytelling, choreography, an eight-person chorus, enchanting projections, and an evocative electronic soundscape, BEARS is an emotional, empathetic performance experience.

