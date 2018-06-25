Babel-o-drome, multimedia free outdoor event

The collective BUS123 and the Element choir are excited to invite you to join them in fantastical walk through scenes exploring language, identity and communication. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/babel-o-drome-multimedia-theatre-theatre-multimedia-babel-o-drome-tickets-46420165966?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Location: Wychwood Barns Park- 601 Christie Street- Toronto M6G 4C7

Dates: June 29- June 30-July 1st, 2018

Time: 9:00pm-10:15pm

See you there!