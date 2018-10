The 10th Toronto Polish Film Festival

Enjoy the best in contemporary European cinema from Poland and Polish filmmakers from Canada and abroad. Walk the red carpet, meet the filmmakers and actors and stay for informative Q&A sessions with special guests!

Toronto: November 5 – 11

Mississauga: November 16 – 18

Find out more at www.ekran.ca.

Tickets available here.