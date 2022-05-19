What to watch on Netflix Canada this weekend

Relationship problems are front and centre on the streamers, with the premiere of the highly anticipated Conversations With Friends, the new Sally Rooney adaptation from the same team that made Normal People; the second season of Made for Love, a futuristic black comedy about a woman trying to escape her toxic husband; and The Valet, a classic romcom about a Hollywood starlet who starts a fake relationship with a stranger to avoid a scandal. Here’s our roundup of the best new titles available on Apple TV Plus, CBC Gem, Prime Video, Netflix, Crave and Disney Plus this week.

Conversations with Friends

After the runaway success of Normal People, the behind-the-scenes creative team has reunited to adapt every millennials’ favourite author’s debut novel about star-crossed lovers. There’s an even more complicated relationship at the core of the story, about two college-aged friends and exes (played by Sasha Lane and newcomer Alison Oliver) whose deep bond is thrown off kilter when their lives become intertwined with an older married couple (Jemima Kirke and Joe Alwyn). Now streaming



Night Sky

In this sci-fi mystery series, an older couple (Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons) discover a portal that leads to an unknown planet buried in their backyard. They decide to keep their otherworldly door a secret and go on with their lives—until a mysterious man (Chai Hansen) turns up in the hidden chamber. May 20

Made for Love: Season 2

When we last saw Hazel (Cristin Milioti) in the surprising delight that was the first season of black comedy Made for Love, things were tough. She was forced to return to Byron (Billy Magnussen), her controlling and toxic tech billionaire husband, to help treat her ailing father (Ray Romano). Now back in their frighteningly high-tech mansion, Hazel must figure out a way to take down Byron once and for all. May 20

A Perfect Pairing This cheesy but cute rom-com, starring Victoria Justice, is best taken in after a stressful day, when all you want to do is throw something on that allows you to turn your brain off and do other things (cook dinner, scroll through IG) without missing too much plot detail. It follows an ambitious wine exec who volunteers to work on an Australian ranch, alongside a handsome local man, to impress a major potential client. Enjoy! Now streaming

Love on the Spectrum U.S.

Originally Australian, this heartwarming reality show format—which documents a group of people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of love, dating and romance—makes its way stateside. Now streaming

Twenties: Season 2

Lena Waithe’s Twenties is a hangout show, with a fun group of friends any viewer would low-key wish they were a part of. It follows the lives of Hattie (Jonica T. Gibbs), a queer Black woman, and her two straight BFFs, Marie (Christina Elmore) and Nia (Gabrielle Graham). The second season finds Hattie attempting to get her life together, find love and make a name for herself in Hollywood. How hard could it be? May 20

Now and Then

This bilingual, Miami-set thriller opens with a group of college friends whose lives are upended when a party-filled weekend ends with one of them dead. Twenty years later, the group comes back together because of a blackmail threat for at their reunion, putting them back in the crosshairs of the determined detective (Rosie Perez) who was on the original case. May 20

Old

The movie that launched last summer’s most memorable memes is finally making its way to streaming. M. Night Shyamalan’s 14th feature film may not be pure horror, but its premise, which tracks a group of people on an outing to a secluded beach where they begin aging rapidly, is just as scary as some of his other works. Talk about nightmare material—and a good reminder to slather on SPF before any upcoming beach trips. May 20

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 7

After years of clamouring, Drag Race obsessives are finally getting what they want: an All Stars season that features a cast of past winners from the reality competition. With the iconic super-queens vying for the chance to win a second crown, there’s more drama and twists than ever, as well as a star-studded lineup of special guests including Cameron Diaz and the one and only Naomi Campbell. May 20

The Valet

When movie star Olivia (Samara Weaving) is caught by the paparazzi with her married lover, she decides to do the only logical thing she can to avoid a PR disaster: pretend that Antonio (Eugenio Derbez), the hard-working valet who was also accidentally captured in the incriminating photo, is her real boyfriend. May 20