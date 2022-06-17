What to watch on Netflix Canada this weekend

Family time takes centre stage on the streaming platforms this week. First off, there’s a new remake of Father of the Bride centring the perennial tale around a Cuban American family. Elsewhere, escape with The Lake, a fun family comedy that takes place in Ontario cottage country, or The Summer I Turned Pretty, a beach-set YA romance from the writer of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Here’s our roundup of the best new titles on Crave, Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Prime Video and Paramount Plus.

Father of the Bride

Sure, this is the third take on the rom-com classic. But the familiar tale, this time, is framed with a different perspective by focusing on a Cuban American family. Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan, as the patriarch and matriarch, are thrown into a situation that tests their relationships—their eldest daughter (Adria Arjona) surprises them with her new fiancé (Diego Boneta). Now streaming

Wildhood

This Nova Scotia–shot Canadian film follows a two-spirit Mi’kmaw teen (Phillip Lewitski) who begins to explore his sexuality and identity. Simultaneously, his already chaotic life becomes even more complicated when he discovers that his mother, presumed dead, may actually be alive and sets out to search for her. Now streaming

Halftime

Jennifer Lopez is still just Jenny from the Block in this intimate documentary that chronicles the global superstar’s life as she preps for her instantly memorable Super Bowl halftime performance. Prepare to be taken through her journey as an artist, actor and mother owning her voice. Now streaming

God’s Favourite Idiot

Husband-and-wife duo Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy team up once again for this comedy series about Clark (Falcone), a tech-support worker who finally finds love with his eclectic co-worker Amily (McCarthy). Clark, however, suddenly and inadvertently becomes a messenger of God. May their union be blessed. Now streaming

Spiderhead

Chris Hemsworth stars as the billionaire of your nightmares in this sci-fi thriller set in a futuristic state-of-the-art prison. There, inmates (including Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett) are experimented on using mind-altering drugs in exchange for a reduced sentence. Now streaming

Cha Cha Real Smooth

Expect to start hearing a lot about writer-director-actor Cooper Raiff. The young rising talent made a big splash at Sundance earlier this year, when Cha Cha Real Smooth won an audience award and was purchased by Apple. The film follows a sort-of-lost bar mitzvah party host (Raiff) who forms a surprising friendship with a mom (Dakota Johnson) and her autistic daughter (Vanessa Burghardt). Now streaming

The Lake

Ontario cottage country comes to the screen in this eight-episode comedy about a man (Orphan Black’s Jordan Gavaris) who returns home from abroad to spend the summer with his teen daughter, whom he gave up for adoption (Madison Shamoun). But, upon his return, he discovers that his estranged step-sister (Julia Stiles) has inherited the family cottage. Cue the shenanigans. Now streaming

The Summer I Turned Pretty

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before scribe Jenny Han adapts her 2009 novel for this sweet coming-of-age romantic drama. Newcomer Lola Tung stars as protagonist Belly, who spends every summer at her mom’s best friend’s beach house. This summer, however, teenage hormones take over when Belly reunites with her friends, brothers Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney) and ends up in the middle of a love triangle. Now streaming

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Some people have a bucket list. Retired widow Nancy Stokes (Emma Thompson) has a list of sex acts she’d like to experience after a lifetime of feeling unsatisfied in the bedroom. So she decides to do something about it and hires charming sex worker Leo Grande (Peaky Blinders’ Daryl McCormack) to help her through her reawakening. Now streaming

Players

Fans of cult-fave satire American Vandal will be thrilled to learn that its creators have reunited for another absurdist mockumentary series. This time, they’re parodying the world of professional e-sports and following a League of Legends team in pursuit of an elusive first championship. Easier said than done when a prodigious 17-year-old rookie and a 27-year-old veteran player can’t keep their egos in check. Now streaming