Music

Watch Toronto’s Choir! Choir! Choir! surprise Lionel Richie on American Idol

Watch Toronto’s Choir! Choir! Choir! surprise Lionel Richie on American Idol

By |  

By |  

Choir! Choir! Choir!, Toronto’s drop-in singalong society, has recently made some (three-part-harmony) noise in the U.S. They sang with Women’s March protestors in Portland, with Talking Heads’ David Byrne in New York and, now, for Lionel Richie in Los Angeles. Choir! founders Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman flew down to L.A. to teach Idol contestants an arrangement of “Hello,” and surprised Richie, a judge on the show, as he arrived to the auditions. “It makes me so nervous when people sing my songs,” Richie tells the camera beforehand. His verdict on the performance: “I love it.” Watch the clip, which aired last night, above, or click here for the full song.

Topics: American Idol Choir! Choir! Choir! Lionel Richie

 

More Choir! Choir! Choir!

Music

Watch a choir pack into a Toronto bar to sing the Game of Thrones theme song

Music

Watch a 1,300-voice choir sing an anti-Trump protest song with MILCK in Toronto

Music

Watch a 2,000-voice choir sing “What a Wonderful World” in the Eaton Centre

Music

Ten must-hear Leonard Cohen covers by Toronto musicians

Music

The 10 best Choir! Choir! Choir! videos

Music

Watch Rufus Wainwright and a 1,500-voice choir sing “Hallelujah” in an abandoned power plant