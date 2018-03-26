Watch Toronto’s Choir! Choir! Choir! surprise Lionel Richie on American Idol

Choir! Choir! Choir!, Toronto’s drop-in singalong society, has recently made some (three-part-harmony) noise in the U.S. They sang with Women’s March protestors in Portland, with Talking Heads’ David Byrne in New York and, now, for Lionel Richie in Los Angeles. Choir! founders Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman flew down to L.A. to teach Idol contestants an arrangement of “Hello,” and surprised Richie, a judge on the show, as he arrived to the auditions. “It makes me so nervous when people sing my songs,” Richie tells the camera beforehand. His verdict on the performance: “I love it.” Watch the clip, which aired last night, above, or click here for the full song.