Watch Toronto’s Choir! Choir! Choir! sing “We are the Champions” for the Raptors

The playoffs may be over, but Torontonians still have at least a year’s worth of bragging rights. Last week, Choir! Choir! Choir!—Toronto’s drop-in sing-along symphony—packed into Lee’s Palace to belt out Queen’s triumphant “We Are the Champions” for our beloved Raptors. Watch the glorious result below. (And Kawhi, if you’re watching, please stay!)