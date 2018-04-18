Music

Watch Rick Astley sing “Never Gonna Give You Up” with a 200-person choir in Toronto

By |  

A few weeks ago, Toronto’s sing-along society Choir! Choir! Choir! covered Rick Astley’s meme-tastic 1987 hit, “Never Gonna Give You Up,” in the back room of Clinton’s Tavern. In a video they made that night, choir leader Daveed Goldman invited Astley—whose tour hit the Opera House on April 13—to come join them when he was in town. Well, he did. A couple nights before his gig, Astley popped into Clinton’s and Rickrolled a couple hundred choristers, challenged the Foo Fighters front man to be the choir’s next VIP guest (“Get yourself down here, Mr. Grohl”) and even invited a few singers to back him up at the Opera House later that week. Watch the video above.

Topics: Choir! Choir! Choir! Rick Astley

 

