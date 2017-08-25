Taylor Swift’s new single has a surprising Toronto connection

After three years and countless public squabbles, Taylor Swift has emerged from her suitcase and released a sibilant new single, “Look What You Made Me Do.” The song has a surprising Toronto connection: Swift samples “Operate,” a song by the local art-pop weirdo Peaches. Many fans are already speculating about which of the lyrics are about Swift’s notorious beef with Kanye West, but some conspiracy theorists believe that the Peaches connection nods at Taylor’s other nemesis: Katy Perry. For the uninitiated: Perry famously alluded to Swift as a “Regina George in sheep’s clothing”—a reference to the villainous queen bee of Mean Girls. Meanwhile, “Operate” played during a key scene in the film. Coincidence? Probably. But here are both tracks side by side for a listen.