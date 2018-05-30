What people are saying about Pusha T’s vicious Drake diss track

In Pusha T’s “The Story of Adidon,” a diss track response to Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle” (which itself was a response to another Pusha T jab), there’s not a lot of innuendo. Pusha suggests that Drake fathered a secret child, talks about Drake’s parents’ marriage (“You mention wedding ring like it’s a bad thing, your father walked away at 5, hell of a dad thing”) and intimates the impending death of Drake’s producer, Noah “40” Shebib, who has multiple sclerosis (“OVO 40, hunched over like he 80, tick, tick, tick”).

Here, some of the internet’s responses to the track.

Shebib notes that, coincidentally, May 30 is World MS Day:

Coincidentally… tomorrow is World MS Day. https://t.co/5ms9IJwV86 — Noah Shebib (@OVO40) May 30, 2018

Fake Diplo (not the DJ, but the account of the Viceland show What Would Diplo Do) got a dig in at Drake’s fanbase:

pusha t waited till the afternoon to drop that song just to make sure all the drake fans heard it after they got out of middle school — Diplo Type Beat (EDM/hip Hop/chill) DM for promo (@_diplo_) May 30, 2018

A few people joked that Pusha T is trying to pull a Kendrick Lamar:

Pusha T did some investigative reporting like he’s tryna get a Pulitzer. — Victoria M. Walker (@vikkie) May 30, 2018

New York Times reporter Astead Wesley agrees:

Drake came with rap punchlines and Pusha hit back with investigative journalism — Astead (@AsteadWesley) May 30, 2018

In a nod to the perceived viciousness of Pusha T’s clapback, writer Shea Serrano apologizes in advance:

starting every morning from here going forward blindly apologizing to pusha t in hopes of preventing him from ever feeling like he needs to cut my head off and put it on a spike for everyone to see too — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) May 30, 2018

Journalist and podcast host Touré notes that an upcoming Drake collaboration with Adidas was set to be called Adidon:

Adidon is the name of Drake’s upcoming Adidas line and now that name will be associated with this beef and Pusha’s monstrous diss track. Pusha has, in effect, screwed up Drake's brand before it came out. — Touré (@Toure) May 30, 2018

ESPN reporter Justin Tinsley thinks Drake will probably come back with a comeback to the comeback (whew!):

Drake is one of the most strategic rappers of all time. No way he played his entire hand with “Duppy.” If anything, that’s his “Charged Up.” He has another Big Joker to throw down. Then again, Pusha might as well. I love this. — Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) May 30, 2018

Many people noted the perceived imbalance in disses in “Duppy Freestyle” versus “The Story of Adidon”:

“Duppy freestyle” highlights

– you’re not a drug dealer

– you’re an approachable guy “Story of Adidon” highlights

– your dad left you at 5

– your mom has never been married

– you impregnated a porn star

– you’re a bad father

– your best friend is dying

😳 — Glasses Malone (@gmalone) May 30, 2018

DJ Akademiks puts it all into perspective: