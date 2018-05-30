Music

What people are saying about Pusha T’s vicious Drake diss track

By |  

In Pusha T’s “The Story of Adidon,” a diss track response to Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle” (which itself was a response to another Pusha T jab), there’s not a lot of innuendo. Pusha suggests that Drake fathered a secret child, talks about Drake’s parents’ marriage (“You mention wedding ring like it’s a bad thing, your father walked away at 5, hell of a dad thing”) and intimates the impending death of Drake’s producer, Noah “40” Shebib, who has multiple sclerosis (“OVO 40, hunched over like he 80, tick, tick, tick”).

Here, some of the internet’s responses to the track.

Shebib notes that, coincidentally, May 30 is World MS Day:

Fake Diplo (not the DJ, but the account of the Viceland show What Would Diplo Do) got a dig in at Drake’s fanbase:

A few people joked that Pusha T is trying to pull a Kendrick Lamar:

New York Times reporter Astead Wesley agrees:

In a nod to the perceived viciousness of Pusha T’s clapback, writer Shea Serrano apologizes in advance:

Journalist and podcast host Touré notes that an upcoming Drake collaboration with Adidas was set to be called Adidon:

ESPN reporter Justin Tinsley thinks Drake will probably come back with a comeback to the comeback (whew!):

Many people noted the perceived imbalance in disses in “Duppy Freestyle” versus “The Story of Adidon”:

DJ Akademiks puts it all into perspective:

