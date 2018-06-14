What people are saying about Drake’s surprise Degrassi cast reunion

What people are saying about Drake’s surprise Degrassi cast reunion

The video for Drake’s new track, “I’m Upset,” is a full-scale Degrassi reunion, with cameos from nearly all of his ex-castmates from his time on the show as Jimmy Brooks. As Drake no doubt intended, the surprise visit to Degrassi Community School stirred up a lot of feelings among his fanbase. Here’s what people are saying.

Jake Epstein, one of Drake’s ex-Degrassi castmates, tried to play nonchalant:

Went to my high school reunion. Ya I guess it was okay. #ImUpset #biglove https://t.co/MBTMWYP3bb — Jake Epstein (@Jake_Epstein) June 14, 2018

OG Degrassi fans only:

Anyone who didn’t watch #Degrassi when it was poppin’ with the OG cast is considered an uncultured swine in my book 🤷🏾‍♀️ #ImUpset pic.twitter.com/s2SFz9Ypj4 — sherelle (@Sherelleharris) June 14, 2018

Drake says Ryan Cooley, who played JT on the show, thought the reunion was a scam:

Seeing the whole cast from Degrassi but not JT because.. you know😢 #ImUpset pic.twitter.com/A7Xk7Qyclh — MADZ🇬🇹 (@Happyfeet_Madz) June 14, 2018

There were many feelings:

Drake really just had a Degrassi reunion at Degrassi in the #ImUpset video I’m so nostalgic pic.twitter.com/AdSGj5Kr9q — ☀️🐰 (@SunnyBunny_54) June 14, 2018

So many feelings:

DRAKE REALLY GAVE US THE DEGRASSI REUNION WE DESERVED #ImUpset pic.twitter.com/f17v3asonX — 🌹Min🌹 (@call_me_min) June 14, 2018

Some fans were impressed with the way Shane Kippel, who played Spinner, looks now:

General consensus seems to be that A.J. Saudin, who played Connor, turned into the best-looking adult:

That moment you realize that Connor had the biggest glow-up in Degrassi history #ImUpset #ButIMostCertainlyAmNot pic.twitter.com/V8jMeG45AU — Kaitlin Reilly (@reillytweets) June 14, 2018

He is an attractive man:

Just in case you didn't know!@AJSaudin has grown up A LOT since Degrassi.

He looks amazing. 😍#ImUpset pic.twitter.com/RcXMgVLVsa — Aliya Langley (@aliyalangley) June 14, 2018

Some were happy to see a Jimmy-Hazel reunion:

But the most crowd-pleasing moment was when Drake’s OVO crew chased down Rick, the guy who shot Jimmy:

Ovo chasing the guy who shot jimmy is the best 😂😩 #degrassi #ImUpset pic.twitter.com/RbF2Q0NlBW — Demi (@demidonk) June 14, 2018

There were some gaping plot holes in the video, though. For one: did Jimmy find the cure for paraplegia?

Jimmy walking/dancing into degrassi after they told him he would never walk again, God's Plan. #ImUpset pic.twitter.com/yuZ5fw2HOp — Niña Fresa 🍓 (@jessielizabee) June 14, 2018

For another:

I, for one, am very pleased to learn Terri MacGregor is no longer in her coma from Season 3. #ImUpset #Degrassi pic.twitter.com/0kkUbNBtO6 — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) June 14, 2018

And then there was the elephant in the room (or, the gymnasium?). Drake still hasn’t responded to Pusha-T’s epic diss track, in which Pusha accuses Drake of, among other things, being a deadbeat dad. Some fans weren’t ready to forgive:

Don’t let Drake new Degrassi video distract you from the fact that the song is trash and he never responded back to Pusha-T #ImUpset — Tostones over Plátanos (@jRgonz_) June 14, 2018

https://twitter.com/TheGuyShaun/status/1007120275765424128