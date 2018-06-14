What people are saying about Drake’s surprise Degrassi cast reunion
The video for Drake’s new track, “I’m Upset,” is a full-scale Degrassi reunion, with cameos from nearly all of his ex-castmates from his time on the show as Jimmy Brooks. As Drake no doubt intended, the surprise visit to Degrassi Community School stirred up a lot of feelings among his fanbase. Here’s what people are saying.
Jake Epstein, one of Drake’s ex-Degrassi castmates, tried to play nonchalant:
Went to my high school reunion. Ya I guess it was okay. #ImUpset #biglove https://t.co/MBTMWYP3bb
— Jake Epstein (@Jake_Epstein) June 14, 2018
OG Degrassi fans only:
Anyone who didn’t watch #Degrassi when it was poppin’ with the OG cast is considered an uncultured swine in my book 🤷🏾♀️ #ImUpset pic.twitter.com/s2SFz9Ypj4
— sherelle (@Sherelleharris) June 14, 2018
Drake says Ryan Cooley, who played JT on the show, thought the reunion was a scam:
Seeing the whole cast from Degrassi but not JT because.. you know😢 #ImUpset pic.twitter.com/A7Xk7Qyclh
— MADZ🇬🇹 (@Happyfeet_Madz) June 14, 2018
There were many feelings:
Drake really just had a Degrassi reunion at Degrassi in the #ImUpset video I’m so nostalgic pic.twitter.com/AdSGj5Kr9q
— ☀️🐰 (@SunnyBunny_54) June 14, 2018
So many feelings:
DRAKE REALLY GAVE US THE DEGRASSI REUNION WE DESERVED #ImUpset pic.twitter.com/f17v3asonX
— 🌹Min🌹 (@call_me_min) June 14, 2018
Some fans were impressed with the way Shane Kippel, who played Spinner, looks now:
this glo up makes me happy #Degrassi #ImUpset pic.twitter.com/UxrhHAcrM8
— germery (@smoaksqueen) June 14, 2018
General consensus seems to be that A.J. Saudin, who played Connor, turned into the best-looking adult:
That moment you realize that Connor had the biggest glow-up in Degrassi history #ImUpset #ButIMostCertainlyAmNot pic.twitter.com/V8jMeG45AU
— Kaitlin Reilly (@reillytweets) June 14, 2018
He is an attractive man:
Just in case you didn't know!@AJSaudin has grown up A LOT since Degrassi.
He looks amazing. 😍#ImUpset pic.twitter.com/RcXMgVLVsa
— Aliya Langley (@aliyalangley) June 14, 2018
Some were happy to see a Jimmy-Hazel reunion:
JIMMY AND HAZEL FOREVER! #Degrassi #ImUpset pic.twitter.com/PK4Abw5s47
— silver (@hoIIyjsincIair) June 14, 2018
But the most crowd-pleasing moment was when Drake’s OVO crew chased down Rick, the guy who shot Jimmy:
Ovo chasing the guy who shot jimmy is the best 😂😩 #degrassi #ImUpset pic.twitter.com/RbF2Q0NlBW
— Demi (@demidonk) June 14, 2018
There were some gaping plot holes in the video, though. For one: did Jimmy find the cure for paraplegia?
Jimmy walking/dancing into degrassi after they told him he would never walk again, God's Plan. #ImUpset pic.twitter.com/yuZ5fw2HOp
— Niña Fresa 🍓 (@jessielizabee) June 14, 2018
For another:
I, for one, am very pleased to learn Terri MacGregor is no longer in her coma from Season 3. #ImUpset #Degrassi pic.twitter.com/0kkUbNBtO6
— Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) June 14, 2018
And then there was the elephant in the room (or, the gymnasium?). Drake still hasn’t responded to Pusha-T’s epic diss track, in which Pusha accuses Drake of, among other things, being a deadbeat dad. Some fans weren’t ready to forgive:
Don’t let Drake new Degrassi video distract you from the fact that the song is trash and he never responded back to Pusha-T #ImUpset
— Tostones over Plátanos (@jRgonz_) June 14, 2018
https://twitter.com/TheGuyShaun/status/1007120275765424128