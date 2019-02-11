What people are saying about Drake’s catty speech at the Grammys

The 2019 Grammys were filled with notable moments—Dolly Parton’s duet with Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys’ piano prowess, Michelle Obama dropping by—but Drake’s speech, which he delivered after winning Best Rap Song for “God’s Plan,” might have been the most memorable.

In the speech, he questioned the value of a Grammy, saying, “The point is, you’ve already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you’re a hero in your hometown. Look, if there is people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don’t need this right here. I promise you, you already won.” At which point his mic was abruptly cut. Here’s Twitter’s take.

This person loves the audacity of Drake both accepting and rejecting the award:

Drake just said getting a Grammy doesn’t matter as he was accepting his Grammy and they cut him off lmao I might stan — zay (@ezayur) February 11, 2019

As does music journalist Sowmya Krishnamurthy:

Drake accepting a Grammy while dissing the Grammys. THAT acceptance got cut reaaaallll quick 😭 #GRAMMYs — Sowmya Krishnamurthy (@SowmyaK) February 11, 2019

British songwriter and YouTube star Conor Maynard wanted to hear the rest of Drake’s speech:

Wait.. what was drake going to say?!.. I HAVE TO KNOW WHAT DRAKE WAS GOING TO SAY #GRAMMYs — Conor Maynard (@ConorMaynard) February 11, 2019

Here’s hip-hop producer Thelonious Martin’s take on the thing:

Drake devalued the Grammy and they said CUT TO COMMERCIAL. — Thelonious Martin™ (@KingThelonious) February 11, 2019

Music photographer Greg Noire thinks Drake’s speech struck a nerve with the Grammy ceremony’s producers:

drake said some real ass shit and they cut him off bc he def struck a nerve. respect to that man. — jpeg greg 🇳🇬 (@GregNoire) February 11, 2019





Here’s a joke at Drake’s expense:

Drake: “You don’t need a Grammy to be a winner”#Grammys : https://t.co/mXyxGtY00n — ⁶𓅓 October’s finest 💭 (@ovotellie) February 11, 2019

This user called Drake a boss, in not so many words, using the mildly NSFW parlance of the summer: “BDE.”

LISTEN i know y’all have your opinions on Drake but him holding a Grammy while saying that a grammy isn’t the most important thing for an artist was BDE #GRAMMYs — Internet Mom Frax (@ashleyippolito) February 11, 2019

This is Pusha-T’s face when Drake’s name was called. The two men have had a longstanding feud:

As to why people are calling out the Grammys in the first place, this user still hasn’t gotten past Macklemore’s win over Drake, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West: