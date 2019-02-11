Music

What people are saying about Drake’s catty speech at the Grammys

The 2019 Grammys were filled with notable moments—Dolly Parton’s duet with Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys’ piano prowess, Michelle Obama dropping by—but Drake’s speech, which he delivered after winning Best Rap Song for “God’s Plan,” might have been the most memorable.

In the speech, he questioned the value of a Grammy, saying, “The point is, you’ve already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you’re a hero in your hometown. Look, if there is people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don’t need this right here. I promise you, you already won.” At which point his mic was abruptly cut. Here’s Twitter’s take.

This person loves the audacity of Drake both accepting and rejecting the award:

As does music journalist Sowmya Krishnamurthy:

British songwriter and YouTube star Conor Maynard wanted to hear the rest of Drake’s speech:

Here’s hip-hop producer Thelonious Martin’s take on the thing:

Music photographer Greg Noire thinks Drake’s speech struck a nerve with the Grammy ceremony’s producers:



Here’s a joke at Drake’s expense:

This user called Drake a boss, in not so many words, using the mildly NSFW parlance of the summer: “BDE.”

This is Pusha-T’s face when Drake’s name was called. The two men have had a longstanding feud:

View this post on Instagram

Wait naaaaa … via @grandwizardchatnigga

A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on

As to why people are calling out the Grammys in the first place, this user still hasn’t gotten past Macklemore’s win over Drake, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West:

