What Justin Trudeau, Ryan Reynolds and other notable Canadians are saying about Gord Downie’s death

What Justin Trudeau, Ryan Reynolds and other notable Canadians are saying about Gord Downie’s death

Gord Downie packed a lot of life into his final year and a half. After sharing that he’d been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, he put out a Tragically Hip album, released a graphic novel, film and solo record (and there’s another on the way), founded a fund for Indigenous reconciliation, and played a final concert that made Canada stand still.

Related

He was a performer unlike any other, an inspiration to a generation of musicians, and a poet whose words and music captured what it meant to be Canadian. So, when Canada discovered this morning that Downie had died, the country was gutted. Here’s how some notable Hip fans said goodbye.

First, the news from the Downie family:

Justin Trudeau teared up talking about Gord and his legacy:

Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau is crying as he speaks about the death of Gord Downie. Clip: @CTVNews pic.twitter.com/sr8rWfS5fa — Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) October 18, 2017

The PM also posted a more formal statement online. “The Tragically Hip’s music invited us to explore places we had never been—from Mistaken Point to Churchill—and helped us understand each other, while capturing the complexity and vastness of the place we call home,” he wrote:

Full statement on the death of the Tragically Hip's Gord Downie: https://t.co/FiHhj9Spee — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 18, 2017

Gerald Butts, Trudeau’s right-hand man and concert buddy at the final Hip show, shared some thoughts, too:

Never waste a single minute on this Earth. That's the lesson to take from Gord Downie's remarkable last year. #RIPGord — Gerald Butts 🇨🇦 (@gmbutts) October 18, 2017

John Tory made good use of his extra Twitter characters:

Gord Downie was an inspiration to us all. His music is an essential part of the soundtrack of Canada. His diagnosis was heartbreaking but he faced illness with courage and a commitment to continue doing what he loved. He will be missed. — John Tory (@JohnTory) October 18, 2017

While a number of Canadian celebrities decided less was more:

RIP Gord Downie. 🇨🇦 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 18, 2017

Swift rebirth Gord Downie. 🙏🏽 — k.d. lang (@kdlang) October 18, 2017

Given Gord’s love for hockey, no surprise one of the greats chimed in:

Heartbroken today. Few Canadians touched this country like Gord Downie. Thank you for everything you gave us. My deepest condolences. pic.twitter.com/00DdU6IVZn — Doug Gilmour (@DougGilmour93) October 18, 2017

As well as another ultra-Canadian personality:

What a gift Gord was to all of us. The country feels gutted right now. #RipGord #Poets — Rick Mercer (@rickmercer) October 18, 2017

Here’s the premier:

I think I speak for all people in Ontario in saying we are heartbroken. With Gord Downie's passing a piece of Canada has died. — Kathleen Wynne (@Kathleen_Wynne) October 18, 2017

It’s been a tough week for Bubbles, after the death of Trailer Park Boys’ John Dunsworth:

Gord Downie. Another brilliant, wonderful soul is gone. Deepest condolences to the family. RIP Gord. Thank you for everything you gave us. pic.twitter.com/nkJ1Uu6yxd — Bubbles (@MSmithBubbles) October 18, 2017

Artist Jeff Lemire, who illustrated Downie’s graphic novel, Secret Path:

To my friend. xo J pic.twitter.com/95VO2yxkxi — Jeff Lemire (@JeffLemire) October 18, 2017

Here’s one from a band that wrote the lyric, “This campfire won’t last forever, the Hip have only wrote so many songs”:

Thank you Gord. You'll never stop inspiring us. — ARKELLS (@arkellsmusic) October 18, 2017

More heartbroken Canadian musicians:

Husband, father, poet, activist, icon & fearless performer, Gord Downie, has passed. Thank you for inspiring so many w/ a life well-lived. 💔 pic.twitter.com/y1NrHae1Qy — Nickelback (@Nickelback) October 18, 2017

Thank you for the music, kindness and perseverance. What an amazing human being. Love to your family. #GordDownie pic.twitter.com/gsI0CSQ1bY — Randy Bachman (@RandysVinylTap) October 18, 2017

gord would want you to be good to someone today. he'd want you spend time listening. he'd want you to laugh. let's try to do it. for gord. — torqcampbell (@torquilcampbell) October 18, 2017

Thoughts from one of Canada’s best music critics:

Gord Downie wasn't "my" rock star, but he was ours. And in his final act, esp., he tried so hard to do right. Rest in poetry, GD (goddam). — Carl Wilson (@carlzoilus) October 18, 2017

And another:

Wrote this a while back. It gives me zero pleasure to hit 'publish' today. RIP #GordDownie https://t.co/fUIgh6sU2P — Michael Barclay (@mmmbarclay) October 18, 2017

Journalist Steve Ladurantaye shared this story:

Was at an airport with my kids while ago. My 5-year-old had a long, long casual chat with guy in a hat next to us. Like an hour, about nothing. A grown up talk. Where you going, who you gonna see, what will be best. As we left, realized it was Gord Downie. — Steve Ladurantaye (@ladurantaye) October 18, 2017

Even the satirical Stats Canada account saw it fit to be serious: