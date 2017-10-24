A comprehensive guide to Justin Bieber’s massive new torso tattoo

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

Beliebers lost their little minds when their hero got a teensy cross tattooed on his face. So we imagine they just about imploded when they saw Justin Bieber’s new torso tattoo, a Hieronymous Bosch–worthy scene with gargoyles, a skeleton and cathedral arches (not to mention the chest and tummy tats he’s accumulated over the years). The Biebs debuted it on Instagram over the weekend, after a three-day, 26-hour session with the New York-based Bang Bang tattoo shop. Some fans were into it; most just miss his immaculately sculpted abs. Here, an annotated guide to every image on JB’s torso.