The best behind-the-scenes shots of Drake’s new music video, from his ex-Degrassi castmates

Drake has never been shy about acknowledging his humble origins on Canadian TV, but it seemed like there was little chance we’d ever see Jimmy Brooks walk the halls of Degrassi High again (or roll down them, at any rate). Until now. Drake’s new music video, for his track “I’m Upset,” reunites much of the Degrassi cast for a high school reunion par excellence. Many of Drake’s less-famous former castmates made the trip, and naturally they Instagrammed the heck out of the whole thing. Here’s what they’ve posted so far.

Lauren Collins, who played Paige Michalchuk, posted this “OG Class Photo.” (Perhaps forgetting that the true OG cast will always feature Joey Jeremiah. Who now sports a huge beard, FYI.)

OG Class Photo #imupset A post shared by Lauren Collins (@laurenfcollins) on Jun 13, 2018 at 10:47pm PDT

Adamo Ruggiero, who played Marco Del Rossi, shares a picture with Collins and a Degrassi jersey:

#imupset 😂😂😂 A post shared by Adamo Ruggiero (@adamoaruggiero) on Jun 13, 2018 at 9:39pm PDT

Stefan Brogen, who played Snake, one of the longest-lasting members of the Degrassi cast, got a shot with some ex-colleagues, including Nina Dobrev, probably the second-most-famous ex-Degrassi-er:

Miriam McDonald, who played Emma Nelson, offered up a huggy pic with a smiling Drake:

Kevin Smith, whose love of Degrassi is well documented (the show is mentioned in his 1997 movie Chasing Amy, and he guest-starred several times and even sang the theme song before surgery) took a picture with the cast and shared a long and sentimental story:

Smith’s Jay and Silent Bob co-star, Jason Mewes, joked that this may be the start of Clerks 3:

Stacey Farber, who played Ellie Nash, shared a screen grab from the show. She notes that she rolled up to the reunion in a Maybach:

Shane Kipps, who played Jimmy’s best buddy Gavin “Spinner” Mason, says: “All of the energy, laughter and fun captured in the video was as naturally occurring and genuine as can be. No acting involved.”

Sarah Barrable-Tishauer, who played the bookish Liberty Van Zandt, shared a shot with Drake surrounded by women: herself, Andrea Lewis and Christina Schmidt:

The realest 💕 A post shared by Sarah Barrable-Tishauer (@djmetime) on Jun 14, 2018 at 7:52am PDT

Speaking of Andrea Lewis—who was Hazel Aden on the show—here she is again with Drake and Christina Schmidt, looking decidedly not upset:

Degrassi Baes A post shared by Andrea Lewis (@andrealewis) on Jun 13, 2018 at 10:04pm PDT

Christina Schmidt shared a gymnasium pic with Drake’s arm over her shoulder:

Ephraim Ellis—who played Rick Murray, the kid who shot Jimmy and put him in a wheelchair—shared a pic with Jason Mewes:

This one, from Jimmy Brooks himself, doesn’t choose favourites. It’s just a picture of the Degrassi Panthers sign and that oh-so-2018 phrase: “Video link in bio”:

