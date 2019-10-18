AIR MILES is bringing Bourbon Street to Toronto for a special night out with Arkells

Swiping your AIR MILES Card on select products at the LCBO next week could earn you a spot “With the Band”, a one-of-a-kind evening featuring delicious food, whisky tastings and an intimate set from the rock band, Arkells.

Picture this: sitting down to a delectable, NOLA-inspired meal by renowned Toronto chef Suzanne Barr, sipping on a rich glass of Crown Royal whisky, and grabbing a spot for a special intimate set by six-time JUNO Award-winning rock band Arkells. What if we told you that it could all be yours, simply by swiping your AIR MILES Card the next time you grab your favourite beverage from the LCBO?

On Wednesday, November 13, AIR MILES and LCBO are bringing to life a unique evening of entertainment and culinary delight hosted by Mike Veerman of the Mike on Much podcast. This event is open exclusively to AIR MILES Collectors who opt in to the contest and swipe their card when purchasing a product offering Bonus Miles at their local LCBO or on lcbo.com. Only 30 lucky Collectors will be selected to attend, so be sure to head into any LCBO location and pick up a qualifying product between October 15 and 28 for your chance to win.

Suzanne Barr, the queen of comfort food, is a fierce advocate for women in the food industry and a staunch supporter of young talent. She has spearheaded a co-operative training program for women and works with Community Food Centres Canada and Food Share Toronto to improve food availability. Aside from her social advocacy work, she is currently head chef/owner at True True Diner, a true modern diner committed to inclusivity, promoting conscious dining, sourcing responsibly and ethically. Collectors will have the chance to join Barr for a one-night-only dining experience, where she will be whipping up an exquisite menu that brings French-Creole to Toronto.

AIR MILES is all about rewarding Canadians through unique experiences on top of their flexible and coveted Rewards program. Through an exclusive music platform, AIR MILES brings Collectors unique perks like access to intimate live shows, and “With the Band” is no exception. Hosted at a secret location in downtown Toronto, winners will enjoy an intimate performance from the Canadian rock band, Arkells, one of the most passionate, exuberant and in-demand live bands working today. Arkells will continue their Rally Cry Tour this fall, having previously sold out Toronto’s Budweiser Stage and Scotiabank Arena earlier this year. 2019 also saw the band pick up JUNO Awards in the categories of Group of the Year and Rock Album of the Year for their acclaimed Rally Cry album. There’s no doubt Arkells will provide an extra-special experience for a tight-knit group of just 30 lucky Collectors and their guests.

A single swipe could earn you access to this one-night-only experience. So if you’re an AIR MILES Collector, be sure to purchase a Bonus Miles product from your local LCBO for a chance to sit at what is sure to be a memorable table. Click here for more information.