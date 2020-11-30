What to watch on TV in December

We’ve rounded up new and noteworthy titles from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, CBC Gem, Crave and Disney+ in Canada for the next few weeks. (And, if that’s not enough, here’s our list of every new title coming to Netflix this month.)

Palm Springs

This millennial reimagining of quintessential ’90s film Groundhog Day was an early pandemic success. It follows two strangers—played by Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti—who meet at a wedding reception in a Palm Springs resort and end up stuck in an infinite time loop together. The pair must find a way out before the countless repeating days turn them into spiteful nihilists that murder and rob with abandon. December 18

Also coming to Amazon Prime Video

Happiest Season (December 9)

The Wilds (December 11)

Soul

This animated Pixar film follows an unfulfilled, wannabe jazz club pianist, voiced by Jamie Foxx, who falls into an open manhole after a successful audition and dies. Believing he has unfinished business on earth, his soul escapes the pearly gates and attempts to return to his hospitalized body in time for his big break. December 25

Also coming to Disney+

Godmothered (December 4)

On Pointe (December 18)

Let Them All Talk

Steven Soderbergh’s latest comedy follows an author, played by Meryl Streep, who goes on a cruise with her two best friends and twenty-something nephew to help with her writer’s block. She’s meant to work on her much-anticipated and past due manuscript onboard, but instead the group revisit the past, kickstarting an existential crisis. December 10

Also coming to Crave

Stylish with Jenna Lyons (December 3)

Your Honour (December 6)

Letterkenny: Season 9 (December 25)

Funny Boy

This coming-of-age drama, set in Sri Lanka in the late ’70s and early ’80s, is based on the book of the same name by Toronto author Shyam Selvadurai and directed by Deepa Mehta. It follows a closeted Tamil teenager exploring his identity and coming into his own, against the backdrop of Sinhala-Tamil tensions that erupt into the decades-long Sri Lankan civil war. December 4

Also coming to CBC Gem

This Close (December 3)

For the Record (December 11)

Earth at Night in Colour

This new nature documentary series, narrated by Tom Hiddleston, follows the comings and goings of the animal kingdom—including polar bears, kangaroos, jaguars, elephants and owls—across six continents after the sun sets. The doc uses state-of-the-art tech to convert nocturnal scenes filmed under moonlight into full-colour images. December 4

Also coming to Apple TV+

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special (December 4)

Stillwater (December 4)